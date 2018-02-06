Sports highlights – February 6, 2018

AFC Leopards to face Madagascan side FOSA Juniors FC on Sunday

Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia and GOtv Shield holders AFC Leopards will shift their focus to continental assignments this weekend. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega thumbs up it will host AFC’s tie against Madagascan side FOSA Juniors FC on Sunday while Gor will start their campaign against Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday in Machakos.

Watford pummel Chelsea 4-1

Watford piled the pressure on Antonio Conte as a late flurry of goals secured a thumping 4-1 win over 10-man Chelsea on Monday night. On a miserable night for the Premier League champions, the out-of-sorts Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after half an hour before Troy Deeney scored the opener from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute. Chelsea, who were beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth in their last game, looked as though they might snatch a point when Eden Hazard scored a brilliant equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Man City make fresh attempt to sign Mahrez

Manchester City are planning to go back in for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez in the summer. The Algerian ace went AWOL after a deadline day switch to the Etihad broke down when the Foxes rejected a £65 million (Ksh9.2 billion) plus player offer. The 26-year-old has even been offered help by the PFA after becoming depressed over the failed move to City. But Pep Guardiola is aiming to make another attempt at signing him when the summer window opens, to bolster his squad.