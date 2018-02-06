Newspaper summaries – February 6, 2018

Daily Nation

Wiper to meet over Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2022 bid

Wiper Party will meet on Tuesday for the first time since leader Kalonzo Musyoka missed last week’s ‘swearing-in’ of Nasa leader Raila Odinga, amid fears that 2022 election realignments could split the coalition. The meeting, the party said, would only discuss the ‘oath’ “not as the main agenda” but will have the 2022 State House race as the main theme – and having Mr Musyoka as the opposition coalition flagbearer.

Opposition wants US to recall Robert Godec

A section of opposition MPs wants the US ambassador to Kenya recalled for what they termed exhibiting extreme bias when discharging his duties. Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, who spoke on Monday on behalf of Nasa legislators said a draft petition is being prepared to be presented to the relevant committee of the US Senate as a formal protest note over Mr Robert Godec’s behaviour.

Ignoring orders puts Executive and Judiciary on collision path

The Judiciary and the Executive are headed for a clash following the latter’s disobedience of court orders. Failure to free National Super Alliance (Nasa) activist Miguna Miguna, as ordered by Justice James Wakiaga on Friday was not the first time the government was put on the spot for disobeying directives by a court.

The Standard

Pressure on Uhuru over media ban, NASA arrests

The US early Monday piled pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to switch on three privately-owned TV stations and called on the Government to obey the rule of law. America’s Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said the abuse of power and disregard for the rule of law were eroding the country’s democratic space. His statement came after rounds of condemnation from the European Union, religious organisations and civil society groups, who told the Government to follow the law and stop arbitrary arrests. By yesterday evening, the pressure seemed to have mellowed the Government’s tough stance as it switched on KTN News and NTV stations. Citizen TV was still off-air by last evening.

14 NASA leaders warned on plans to suspend their passport

The Government has targeted 14 Opposition politicians and businessmen who were Monday warned of its intention to suspend their passports over “criminal” activities. The leaders are alleged to have, among others things, aided the ‘swearing-in’ of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’ a week ago. A source indicated Raila and his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi were not among the 14.

Night guard suspected to have beheaded his wife to remain in police custody

Police will hold a night guard suspected of killing his wife for about two weeks as investigations into the incident go on. Nazario Muriuki Mbogo, 44, was arraigned before the Kerugoya Law Courts yesterday and detectives pleaded for more time to conclude investigations into the killing of his wife, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, 42, on February 3 after a domestic row.

The Star

Miguna location still unknown as IG is summoned

The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of the self-proclaimed NRM General Miguna Miguna deepened yesterday after police failed to produce him in court — for the second time. The drama is set to continue this morning after Justice Luka Kimaru summoned Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to appear before him this morning for contempt of court.

Tomorrow is deadline for public views on nominees

The public has until tomorrow to submit memoranda on the nine Cabinet Secretaries, seven Principal Secretaries and seven ambassadors nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenyans were given a week to submit the memoranda to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, through House Clerk Michael Sialai. Only Jubilee MPs will vet the nominees on Thursday and Friday. This is because NASA, led by Majority leader John Mbadi, said they will not participate. They say Uhuru’s administration is illegitimate.

Kalonzo ‘holds on’ to exhibits, derailing probe

Investigations into the attack of Kalonzo Musyoka’s home last Tuesday have hit a snag. Investigators have complained they are not able to proceed with the investigations as Kalonzo has declined to hand over a bullet and grenade pin found at the compound. Police want the AK-47 bullet and the pin for analysis, but Kalonzo declined to hand them over last Thursday night. Detectives from the Karen DCI and Scenes of Crime, who visited the home, failed to convince Kalonzo to hand over the exhibits.

Business Daily

RBA partners with SMEs authority targeting informal workers in counties

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) has partnered with the Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA) to increase its membership and assets held by pension schemes in counties. RBA chief executive Nzomo Mutuku said in Kwale the organisation is targeting jua kali artisans, vegetable vendors and other small entrepreneurs in the informal sector to join pension schemes.

Forced use of new railway raises queries among importers

The government’s unilateral decision to transport all imports coming in through Mombasa port on the standard gauge railway (SGR) to Nairobi’s inland container depot (ICD) in Embakasi has renewed debate on sustainability of the railway project. Importers who had not specified the final address of their cargo became the first casualties of the directive, which essentially locks out truckers in favour of the SGR.

Inferno wipes out 300 hectares of Mt Kenya forest

Fire that engulfed approximately 300 hectares of Mt Kenya forest during the last three days has finally been extinguished. This comes days after the Kenya Forest Services (KFS) issued a fire alert owing to the prolonged dry spell that is being experienced countrywide. However, Meru eco-system conservationist Samuel Mukundi said the fire did not affect the indigenous forest. Rather, it consumed the moorlands in Marania area. He said the fire started on Friday afternoon.