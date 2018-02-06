News headlines

News highlights

Amina takes over Education Ministry

Outgoing Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has pledged to sustain the momentum for reform in the education sector. She gave the assurance on Monday when she received a status report on the education sector from her predecessor, newly appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who handed over the ministry to her during an event graced by ministry officials including Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang. Ambassador Mohamed lauded Matiangi for impressive milestones achieved in the education sector under his watch.

KTN and NTV back on air

The government has restored broadcasts for KTN News and NTV, following a court order issued last Friday. Citizen and Inooro, which are owned by Royal Media Services however remained off-air as at 6:45pm on Monday. The four television channels were switched off by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) last Tuesday while broadcasting the ‘swearing-in’ of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga live from Uhuru Park.

2019 census preparations are underway, says outgoing Devolution CS

Preparations for the next population and housing census slated for August 2019 are well underway., outgoing Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has said. Speaking on Monday, he explained that enumeration – the process of dividing the country into smaller units to help produce area maps – has been fully implemented in 11 counties. These are Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Vihiga, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Embu, Makueni and Kitui . The exercise has also taken place in parts of West Pokot and Mandera.

Business highlights

World’s 3rd largest logistics company opens Kenya office

Nippon Express, a Japan-based firm and the world’s 3rd largest logistics company, is set to launch a subsidiary office in Kenya today. The Kenya office is the first business presence in Africa. The Nairobi office, which began operations in August 1, 2017, offers a one-stop service from procurement logistics, optimizing logistics required in product manufacturing processes, to distribution logistics. Nippon Express has been using local agents to export roses and other cut flowers grown in Kenya.

KenGen to build 67 megawatt hydropower plant in Tana River

KenGen has confirmed plans to build a 67-megawatt (MW) hydropower plant in Tana River. The power producer hopes to divert Tana River waters through a dug-out channel that will pour into the proposed Karura dam, minimising displacement of communities. The company aims to increase its hydropower capacity in a bid to stabilise the national grid.

Kenya Airways rejects court order to reinstate sacked employees

Kenya Airways has rejected a High Court directive that it takes back the more than 100 engineers it sacked late last year, arguing that it does not need their services.The national carrier said in court papers filed at the Court of Appeal that it cannot accommodate the technicians who were reinstated last December.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards to face Madagascan side FOSA Juniors FC on Sunday

Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia and GOtv Shield holders AFC Leopards will shift their focus to continental assignments this weekend. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega thumbs up it will host AFC’s tie against Madagascan side FOSA Juniors FC on Sunday while Gor will start their campaign against Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday in Machakos.

Watford pummel Chelsea 4-1

Watford piled the pressure on Antonio Conte as a late flurry of goals secured a thumping 4-1 win over 10-man Chelsea on Monday night. On a miserable night for the Premier League champions, the out-of-sorts Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after half an hour before Troy Deeney scored the opener from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute. Chelsea, who were beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth in their last game, looked as though they might snatch a point when Eden Hazard scored a brilliant equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Man City make fresh attempt to sign Mahrez

Manchester City are planning to go back in for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez in the summer. The Algerian ace went AWOL after a deadline day switch to the Etihad broke down when the Foxes rejected a £65 million (Ksh9.2 billion) plus player offer. The 26-year-old has even been offered help by the PFA after becoming depressed over the failed move to City. But Pep Guardiola is aiming to make another attempt at signing him when the summer window opens, to bolster his squad.