Evening news headlines

News highlights

Miguna accused of encouraging treason, refuses to take plea

Miguna Miguna has refused to take plea in a Kajiado court where he was arraigned to face charges related to the illegal oath taken last month by NASA leader Raila Odinga. Miguna told a magistrate there that he cannot take a plea in the court because Justice Luka Kimaru is waiting for him at the Milimani Law courts in Nairobi. Miguna has been charged with binding Odinga to commit treason, being a member of the outlawed National Resistance Movement and organising an illegal assembly at Uhuru Park where the oath was taken.

Police arrest four suspects for alleged murder of famous ivory investigator

Authorities are holding four suspects in connection with the killing of ivory investigator Esmond Martin. The 75-year-old was found stabbed to death at his house in Karen, Nairobi on Sunday evening. He was one of the world’s leading investigators into illegal trade in ivory and rhino horns.

Justice Commission accuses government of gross abuse of power

The Commission of Administrative Justice has accused the Kenyan government and its agencies of gross abuse of power. The Commission today asked the government and its agencies to stop the culture of disobeying court orders, adding that recent developments relating to disobedience of court orders and crackdown of persons alleged to have breached the law has become a worrying trend. The Commission noted that the government not only disregarded court orders but also, in some instances, used police to evade and block service of the orders.

Business highlights

State postpones green bond to give CMA ample time to set up regulatory framework

The government has pushed the floating of Kenya’s first Green bond to the 2018 – 2019 financial year. Treasury Economic Secretary Geoffrey Mwau says the move is aimed at giving the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) ample time to put in place regulatory framework and guidelines for the Government bond. Mwau, however, did not disclose the amount or the exact time the bond will be floated but said the funds will focus on investing in green projects as the country gears towards sustainable development.

Lordship Africa breaks ground for tallest residential building in Sub-Saharan Africa

International real estate development and investment company Lordship Africa has broken ground on what will be the tallest private residential building in Sub-Saharan Africa. The 88 Nairobi Condominium in Upper Hill area features a 44-floor, high-end, dedicated residential condominiums designed to five-star hotel standards, according to the developer. The residential houses include studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments and include luxury penthouses at 40 floors and above, which will have three or four bedrooms. Residential houses begin from the 8 floor, with the lower floors containing a gym, parking area, shops and a restaurant.

NSE set for boisterous 2018, says Cytonn Investments

Cytonn Investments expects 2018 to register increased foreign inflows from the negative position in 2017, mainly supported by a stable business operating environment and long-term investors who enter the market looking to take advantage of the current low valuations in sections of the market. The firm stated that foreign investors who had adopted a wait-and-see attitude following the prolonged drought and election period will flock to the equities market this year. The increase in foreign investment will be backed by a stable macroeconomic environment and attractive stocks in undervalued sections of the market. Kenya has also maintained its attractiveness compared to other frontier markets.

Sports highlights

Watford Striker Troy Deeney to face FA investigation over obscene gesture

The FA is investigating video footage of Troy Deeney’s reaction after the Watford Striker scored a penalty against Chelsea on Monday. Deeney, who is facing the prospect of a second four-match ban this term, made an obscene gesture to the crowd after he put Watford ahead at Vicarage Road, before the Hornets eventually secured a 4-1 victory against the defending champions.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom leaves team for Leeds United

Leeds United have appointed Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach following Sunday’s departure of Thomas Christiansen. The 40-year-old has signed a deal at Elland Road until the end of 2018-19. Heckingbottom led the Tykes to 14th in the Championship last season, after guiding them up through the League One play-offs.

Chelsea Captain backs team boss following 4-1 loss against Watford

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has backed manager Antonio Conte and says the players need to “look in the mirror” following their 4-1 loss at Watford. After the Blues’ second straight three-goal defeat, Conte said “the club have to take another decision” if they think he is not doing a good enough job. The defending champions are now fourth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City.