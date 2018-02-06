Business highlights – February 6, 2018

World’s 3rd largest logistics company opens Kenya office

Nippon Express, a Japan-based firm and the world’s 3rd largest logistics company, is set to launch a subsidiary office in Kenya today. The Kenya office is the first business presence in Africa. The Nairobi office, which began operations in August 1, 2017, offers a one-stop service from procurement logistics, optimizing logistics required in product manufacturing processes, to distribution logistics. Nippon Express has been using local agents to export roses and other cut flowers grown in Kenya.

KenGen to build 67 megawatt hydropower plant in Tana River

KenGen has confirmed plans to build a 67-megawatt (MW) hydropower plant in Tana River. The power producer hopes to divert Tana River waters through a dug-out channel that will pour into the proposed Karura dam, minimising displacement of communities. The company aims to increase its hydropower capacity in a bid to stabilise the national grid.

Kenya Airways rejects court order to reinstate sacked employees

Kenya Airways has rejected a High Court directive that it takes back the more than 100 engineers it sacked late last year, arguing that it does not need their services.The national carrier said in court papers filed at the Court of Appeal that it cannot accommodate the technicians who were reinstated last December.