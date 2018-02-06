Afternoon sports highlights – February 6, 2018

Antonio Conte defiant after Chelsea are thumped by Watford

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was in defiant mood after seeing the pressure mount on his position with a 4-1 defeat to Watford on Monday. There have been reports Conte could be sacked if Chelsea’s below-par start to the year continues.

Premier League considers winter break

The Premier League has revealed it is looking at ways of introducing a winter break into the English game. Talks have been ongoing between the Football Association and the English Football League regarding the proposal. A winter break is commonplace throughout European football and the Premier League has today released a statement clarifying the position.

Leicester unsure when Riyad Mahrez will return after failed Man City move

Leicester City are still unsure when Royad Mahrez will report back for duty with the club. Mahrez has not been seen since his hopes of a move to Manchester City collapsed last week when Leicester refused to sell him in the transfer window. The Algerian was desperate to force his way into a deadline day deal to join to the Premier League leaders only for the Foxes to stand firm and snub all offers. Mahrez has since failed to show up for training, with those around him claiming his mental state is fragile having missed out on his dream move to the Etihad Stadium.