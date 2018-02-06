Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Miguna in court to face charges over NASA swearing in ceremony

Miguna Miguna has been arraigned before a court in Kajiado to face charges related to the illegal oath taken last month by NASA leader Raila Odinga. A charge sheet seen by Capital FM News outlines three charges–binding Odinga to commit treason, being a member of the outlawed National Resistance Movement and organising an illegal assembly at Uhuru Park where the oath was taken. He was not produced at the Milimani Law courts as earlier ordered by Justice Luka Kimaru–who directed the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to present him personally.

High Court shields NASA MPs from DCI

The High court on Tuesday barred the Director of Public Prosecution and the police from arresting and prosecuting 12 National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders who actively participated in the ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga. The MPs – who include James Orengo, George Aladwa, Simba Arati, George Khaniri, Jimmy Wanjingi, Norman Magaya, and Gladys Wanga – filed an urgent application at the Milimani law court saying they were afraid of being arrested and held just like lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Police clash with protesters at Milimani Law Courts

Police this mornong clashed with wprotesters at the Milimani Law Courts. The officers lobbed teargas to disperse unruly NASA supporters who were protesting the case against National Resistance Movement chief, Miguna Miguna. The crowd engaged in running battles with the police even as the court was told that Miguna was arraigned before a Kajiado Court and charged.

Business highlights

Kerio Valley Development Authority to sack 300 employees

Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) is set to lay off more than 300 employees. The parastatal plans to slash its workforce due to financial constraints. The agency’s managing director, David Kimosop, on Monday said it is eyeing a leaner but more effective workforce as a long-term strategy to contain its ballooning wage bill.

Kenya signs Ksh24 billion deal to electrify Standard Gauge Railway

Kenya has signed a US$240 million (Ksh24.4 billion) loan to electrify the standard gauge railway (SGR). The move is expected to push it up to scale with rival lines being built in neighbouring Tanzania and Ethiopia. Money for the upgrade, which has been sourced from a Chinese company, is being funnelled through the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Ketraco).

KQ launches four weekly flights to Mauritius

National carrier Kenya Airways has introduced four weekly flight to Mauritius. The move is part of its strategy to expand its footprint across Africa. The airline said the route will complement the existing operations by Air Mauritius and allow both airlines to offer passengers a unique daily product between Nairobi and Mauritius. The daily operation will allow both airlines to reinforce the growing business and leisure interactions between the two countries.

Sports highlights

Antonio Conte defiant after Chelsea are thumped by Watford

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was in defiant mood after seeing the pressure mount on his position with a 4-1 defeat to Watford on Monday. There have been reports Conte could be sacked if Chelsea’s below-par start to the year continues.

Premier League considers winter break

The Premier League has revealed it is looking at ways of introducing a winter break into the English game. Talks have been ongoing between the Football Association and the English Football League regarding the proposal. A winter break is commonplace throughout European football and the Premier League has today released a statement clarifying the position.

Leicester unsure when Riyad Mahrez will return after failed Man City move

Leicester City are still unsure when Royad Mahrez will report back for duty with the club. Mahrez has not been seen since his hopes of a move to Manchester City collapsed last week when Leicester refused to sell him in the transfer window. The Algerian was desperate to force his way into a deadline day deal to join to the Premier League leaders only for the Foxes to stand firm and snub all offers. Mahrez has since failed to show up for training, with those around him claiming his mental state is fragile having missed out on his dream move to the Etihad Stadium.