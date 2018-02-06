Afternoon business highlights – February 6, 2018

Kerio Valley Development Authority to sack 300 employees

Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) is set to lay off more than 300 employees. The parastatal plans to slash its workforce due to financial constraints. The agency’s managing director, David Kimosop, on Monday said it is eyeing a leaner but more effective workforce as a long-term strategy to contain its ballooning wage bill.

Kenya signs Ksh24 billion deal to electrify Standard Gauge Railway

Kenya has signed a US$240 million (Ksh24.4 billion) loan to electrify the standard gauge railway (SGR). The move is expected to push it up to scale with rival lines being built in neighbouring Tanzania and Ethiopia. Money for the upgrade, which has been sourced from a Chinese company, is being funnelled through the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Ketraco).

KQ launches four weekly flights to Mauritius

National carrier Kenya Airways has introduced four weekly flight to Mauritius. The move is part of its strategy to expand its footprint across Africa. The airline said the route will complement the existing operations by Air Mauritius and allow both airlines to offer passengers a unique daily product between Nairobi and Mauritius. The daily operation will allow both airlines to reinforce the growing business and leisure interactions between the two countries.