Sports highlights – February 5, 2018

Kenya’s Edward Waweru and Betsy Saina take top honours at Kagawa Marugame Half Marathon

Kenya’s Edward Waweru and Betsy Saina took top honours at the Kagawa Marugame Half Marathon, winning the IAAF Silver Label road race in Personal Best times of 1:00:31 and 1:09:17 respectively on Sunday.Waweru, who lives in Japan and runs for NTN Track and Field Club, took 97 seconds off his previous best; the former track specialist had contested just one half marathon before today, clocking 1:02:08 at the 2014 Gifu Seiryu Half Marathon.Kenta Murayama, who was second at the 2014 edition with 1:00:50, covered the opening kilometre in a swift 2:40 and had built up a 12-second lead after two kilometres. He passed five kilometres in 14:00 with the chase pack 10 seconds behind.

Espanyol tie 1-1 with Barcelona as Gerard Pique header preserves visitors’ unbeaten record

Centre-Back Gerard Pique scored a late equaliser for Barcelona to salvage a 1-1 draw against Espanyol and extend his side’s unbeaten La Liga record.Gerard Moreno met Sergio Garcia’s cross (66) to give the hosts the lead in torrential conditions at the RCDE Stadium after a first half in which Philippe Coutinho struck the crossbar.Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde brought Lionel Messi off the substitutes’ bench and his free-kick was headed in by Pique with eight minutes remaining.

Liverpool ties 2-2 with Tottenham at Anfield

Harry Kane’s penalty gave Tottenham a vital point at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s brilliant stoppage-time strike looked to have given Liverpool victory.Liverpool had only seconds to survive when referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot after Virgil van Dijk collided with Erik Lamela – allowing Kane, who had missed an earlier penalty, to score his 100th Premier League goal and leave the home fans enraged.