Newspaper summaries – February 5, 2017

Daily Nation

State refuses to restore TV stations signals

The shutdown of NTV, Citizen and KTN enters day seven on Monday, with the Communications Authority showing no signs of obeying a court order directing it to allow the TV stations back on air.Lobbies on Sunday said the defiance of the order and the crack down on opposition leaders “are a recipe for total breakdown of the rule of law and order in Kenya and can only lead to more violations of human rights”.

500 students face suspension for boycotting lectures

Hundreds of engineering students at the University of Eldoret face expulsion after the institution warned them against skipping classes to protest lack of accreditation of their courses.The more than 500 students in first to fifth years, who were picked by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) for the slots, no longer go to class, demanding that the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) approve the courses.

Police deny holding Miguna at Uplands Police Station

Self-proclaimed National Resistant Movement general Miguna Miguna might have spent the weekend at a police station in Lari, Kiambu County, after police refused to free him on Friday despite a court order. Sources indicate that Mr Miguna, who was picked at his Runda home on Friday morning, was taken to Githunguri Police Station then transferred to Uplands Police Station.Police have, however, denied that the lawyer was being held at the station, even though they kept it tightly guarded from Saturday.

The Standard

Stop intimidating Opposition, NASA leaders warn Matiang’i

National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have cautioned Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to stop intimidating them. Led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, the politicians called on their supporters who attended the inauguration of Raila Odinga as the “people’s president” to surrender to officers at Central Police Station tomorrow, and write a statement explaining why they attended the January 30 event.

DCI to change mode of recruitment of their personnel in key changes

The dreaded Flying Squad police unit has been disbanded. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wants to build the crack unit afresh, sources said. And the DCI will no longer recruit its personnel straight from police training colleges. The unit’s officers have been ordered to return all equipment by Thursday this week and report to DCI officers in Nairobi for further directions, according to a memo issued last week.

Governor Sonko forms ten-member committee to oversight pending debts

A 10-member committee has been named to scrutinise all the Sh60 billion pending debts at City Hall. The debts are for goods supplied and services rendered over the years, even to previous regimes. In letters seen by the Metropolitan, Governor Mike Sonko has appointed Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Director General Halakhe Waqo, Public Procurement Oversight Authority Director General Maurice Juma, the principal secretary of Public Works, Paul Mwangi, the acting CEO of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants if Kenya, Edwin Makori.

The Star

Musalia is a coward, I will will never back him, Atwoli says

COTU boss Francis Atwoli Francis Atwoli says he has withdrawn his support for National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principal and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi for skipping Raila Odunga’s swearing-in ceremony at Uhuru Park.Atwoli said that he will never again support Mudavadi terming him as a coward”He abandoned Odinga at the hour of need and I will never support him again”, said Atwoli.

Uhuru faces court battles over Cabinet nominees

President Uhuru Kenyatta is staring at a court battle with lobby groups challenging the “unconstitutional” composition of his new Cabinet.At least three lobby groups have rejected Uhuru’s proposed Cabinet by filing petitions in court to bar Parliament from vetting the nominees on Thursday and Friday.The public has until Wednesday to submit memoranda to Parliament on suitability of the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary and ambassadorial nominees before the vetting.

Raila keeps off Karen home as principals lie low

NASA leader Raila Odinga is reportedly operating from a city hotel, crafting his Cabinet amidst pressure from his lieutenants to drop his co-principals Moses Wetang’ula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi.He has also avoided his Capital Hill office in Upper Hill since his swearing-in as the “People’s President” at Uhuru Park last Tuesday.Apart from a press conference he addressed on Thursday with his co-principals before attending the funeral service of the Yvonne Wamalwa at Consolata Church in Westlands, Raila has maintained an unusually low profile.

Business Daily

North Rift now eyes European beef market

The livestock-rich North Rift region is seeking to tap the lucrative European Union market for its beef and other animal products. This is by ensuring the animals are healthy and meet the demands of buyers.Kenyan beef and live animals are restricted from Europe because of diseases.Official data shows that livestock diseases rob the country of Sh24 billion annually, attributed to reduced market access, decreased productivity and deaths.

Regulator demands repair plan for Sh1bn estate

Developers of Everest Park, the residential estate at the centre of a building quality row, has been given two weeks to prepare a plan for the repair of faulty homes.The National Building Inspectorate (NBI) said there was no going back on its demands which are based on an audit of the buildings located in Athi River, the Nairobi satellite town administratively in Machakos County.

Tourism sites in Kisumu town cry for major facelift

Tourism attraction sites in Kisumu County are crying for attention even as the devolved unit plans a tourism conference this month to woo visitors.The two-day tourism event, which is scheduled for February 14 and 15, is being organised by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) in partnership with the county government. It aims at forging joint efforts in developing and marketing products in the area.