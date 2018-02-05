News headlines

News highlights

Makadara MP George Aladwa slams Mudavadi and Wetang’ula for skipping Raila’s swearing in ceremony

Makadara MP George Aladwa has slammed Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula for skipping Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the people’s president. Aladwa said the NASA principals should come clean and explain why they skipped the event.Speaking at a rally in Baba Dogo, Nairobi on Sunday, Aladwa implied that the Ford Kenya and ANC chiefs are cowards for missing the event.

Raila skips Baba Dogo rally to meet foreign envoys

Nasa leader Raila Odinga did not go to Baba Dogo for his first rally since becoming the people’s president as he was meeting foreign envoys.He had been expected to attend alongside Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya). Siaya Senator James Oreng’o said Raila had purposed to attend the rally but received a call from envoys who said they wanted to meet him.

Bungoma Governor Wangamati urges Jubilee’s John Waluke to work with him despite their differences

Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati of the Ford Kenya party has asked MP John Waluke from the Jubilee side to work with his administration to help develop his constituency. Wangamati wasspeaking at Kimabole Village on Saturday during a thanksgiving ceremony of public administration executive Richard Sabwami,The governor told Waluke that his plans to run for governor in 2022 should not affect their relationship.

Business highlights

Uganda to join Kenya in developing Islamic banking rules

The government of Uganda has approved regulations covering Islamic banking with the central bank expecting to publish them soon as part of wider efforts to boost financial inclusion in the East African country.Once the regulations are gazetted, the country’s central bank would be open for applications from financial institutions to offer sharia-compliant products, Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said in a speech to the Uganda Bankers’ Association.Uganda joins several African countries that have sought to develop interest-free banking in recent years, including Nigeria, Morocco and Senegal. Despite small populations of Muslims, countries such as Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia are also developing the sector to expand financial access and inclusion among rural communities.

Housing prices remain stagnant ascredit constraints discourage buyers and investors

The prices of houses in Kenya has largely remained the same despite a suppressed private sector credit expansion.According to the latest Kenya Bankers Association House Price Index, house prices rose marginally by 0.68% during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 0.42% in the third quarter . KBA Director of Research and Policy Jared Osoro explained that the search for affordability has tended to steer both buyers and investors to the lower-middle income to middle-income property segments.

Nairobi container depot set for expansion due to higher cargo volumes

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has approved the acquisition of 7.5 acres of land for the expansion of the inland container depot (ICD) in Embakasi in readiness for higher cargo capacity under the standard gauge railway. KPA General Manager for Engineering Services Joseph Atonga stated that as cargo volumes grow, the current ICD is going to become congested.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Edward Waweru and Betsy Saina take top honours at Kagawa Marugame Half Marathon

Kenya’s Edward Waweru and Betsy Saina took top honours at the Kagawa Marugame Half Marathon, winning the IAAF Silver Label road race in Personal Best times of 1:00:31 and 1:09:17 respectively on Sunday.Waweru, who lives in Japan and runs for NTN Track and Field Club, took 97 seconds off his previous best; the former track specialist had contested just one half marathon before today, clocking 1:02:08 at the 2014 Gifu Seiryu Half Marathon.Kenta Murayama, who was second at the 2014 edition with 1:00:50, covered the opening kilometre in a swift 2:40 and had built up a 12-second lead after two kilometres. He passed five kilometres in 14:00 with the chase pack 10 seconds behind.

Espanyol tie 1-1 with Barcelona as Gerard Pique header preserves visitors’ unbeaten record

Centre-Back Gerard Pique scored a late equaliser for Barcelona to salvage a 1-1 draw against Espanyol and extend his side’s unbeaten La Liga record.Gerard Moreno met Sergio Garcia’s cross (66) to give the hosts the lead in torrential conditions at the RCDE Stadium after a first half in which Philippe Coutinho struck the crossbar.Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde brought Lionel Messi off the substitutes’ bench and his free-kick was headed in by Pique with eight minutes remaining.

Liverpool ties 2-2 with Tottenham at Anfield

Harry Kane’s penalty gave Tottenham a vital point at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s brilliant stoppage-time strike looked to have given Liverpool victory.Liverpool had only seconds to survive when referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot after Virgil van Dijk collided with Erik Lamela – allowing Kane, who had missed an earlier penalty, to score his 100th Premier League goal and leave the home fans enraged.