Evening news headlines

News highlights

American ivory trade investigator killed in Nairobi

Esmond Bradley Martin, one of the world’s leading investigators into the illegal trade in ivory and rhino horn has been killed in Nairobi. Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome confirmed that Martin, 75, was found with a stab wound to his neck at home in his Karen home on Sunday. The former UN special envoy for rhino conservation was known for his undercover work establishing black-market prices.

NASA MPs sue state over revoked firearm licenses

More than 100 MPs aligned to the National Super Alliance party have sued the government for withdrawing their security and revoking their firearm licenses. The state withdrew the legislators’ security over their involvement in Raila Odinga’s unofficial oath on Tuesday last week. In the petition filed at the Milimani Court on earlier today, the 141 MPs say they want the court to suspend the decision until the matter is determined.They argue that the move puts their lives at risk and curtails their constitutional function as MPs.

Police clash with activists protesting TV station shutdown

Activists protesting the shutdown of KTN, NTV and Citizen TV today clashed with anti-riot police officers who fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. The protestors were led by Kenya Human Rights Commission Director George Kegoro, Deputy Director Davis Malombe and International Commission of Jurists Chairman Njonjo Mue. The group marched from Freedom Corner in Uhuru Park, along Kenyatta Avenue.

Business highlights

Private sector output accelerates fastest for the first time in two years

Operating conditions across the Kenyan private sector improved at a solid rate according to January survey data from Stanbic Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index.Underpinning the improvement in the health of the private sector was a steep rise in business activity with the pace of expansion accelerating fastest in two years.Falling slightly to 52.9 in January from 53.0 in December, the latest PMI reading signaled a solid improvement in business conditions that was slightly weaker than the prior month. Despite this, overall private sector growth was the second-strongest since December 2016.

African Development Bank approves Ksh1.2billion loan to support African Local Currency Bond Fund

The Board of the African Development Bank has approved a loan ZAR 140 million (about Ksh1.2billion) to the African Local Currency Bond Fund (ALCB Fund), to further enhance the Fund’s portfolio and promote the development of domestic capital markets across the continent.The senior loan with a seven-year tenor including a two-year grace period, will support opportunities for local African corporate issuers to access and diversify their long-term funding sources in local currency and crowd in local institutional investors.The ALCB Fund was incorporated in December 2012 by German Development Bank (KfW) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and is licensed as an open-ended Fund, domiciled in Mauritius with initial paid-in capital of US$47 million.

Students urged to submit entries for the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards

Drawing on six years of success across the continent, the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards returned for a 7th edition on the 5th of January 2018. Students from secondary (high) or combined schools are being urged to enter the competition before the deadline elapses next Monday, 12th February 2018. This year, learners are writing a creative essay or designing a poster based on the following topic: “It’s sixty years since the first satellite, Sputnik, was launched, broadcasting a unique and easily captured ‘beep, beep, beep’ signal. Looking back at this historic moment, write an essay or design a poster depicting how satellites have launched humankind into the 21st Century and acted as a unifier.”Selected from thousands of entries by a high-standard jury, the essay winner will be eligible for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to Paris, France in the company of Eutelsat, and onwards to French Guiana to see a rocket launch into space.

Sports highlights

Harry Kane dismisses Virgil van Dijk’s accusations of diving

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has dismissed accusations of diving from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk following Sunday’s 2-2 draw.Van Dijk said the England international went down too easily under pressure from goalkeeper Loris Karius for the first of two Spurs penalties in the match at Anfield.Kane, whose first spot-kick was saved but converted a second in the fifth minute of added time to salvage a point and reach 100 Premier League goals, has hit back at the Dutchman.

Former player Mark Aizlewood and others guilty of football fraud

Former professional footballers and two other men have been found guilty of fraud charges after taking £5million (Ksh711.7million) in a fake apprenticeship scheme.Ex-Wales defender Mark Aizlewood, 57, and former Cardiff City player, Paul Sugrue, 56, invented false players to claim the money.Fellow director Keith Williams, 45, from Anglesey, and Jack Harper, 30, of Merseyside, also took part in the scam.They denied the charges during a four-month trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Bradford City sack Manager after six straight defeats

Bradford City have sacked Manager Stuart McCall after a run of six successive defeats in all competitions.The 53-year-old’s departure brings to an end his second spell in charge of the Bantams, with whom he also started his career as a player.McCall took over at the Coral Windows Stadium in June 2016 and led Bradford to the League One play-off final last season, a game they lost to Millwall.