Business highlights – February 5, 2018

Uganda to join Kenya in developing Islamic banking rules

The government of Uganda has approved regulations covering Islamic banking with the central bank expecting to publish them soon as part of wider efforts to boost financial inclusion in the East African country.Once the regulations are gazetted, the country’s central bank would be open for applications from financial institutions to offer sharia-compliant products, Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said in a speech to the Uganda Bankers’ Association.Uganda joins several African countries that have sought to develop interest-free banking in recent years, including Nigeria, Morocco and Senegal. Despite small populations of Muslims, countries such as Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia are also developing the sector to expand financial access and inclusion among rural communities.

Housing prices remain stagnant ascredit constraints discourage buyers and investors

The prices of houses in Kenya has largely remained the same despite a suppressed private sector credit expansion.According to the latest Kenya Bankers Association House Price Index, house prices rose marginally by 0.68% during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 0.42% in the third quarter . KBA Director of Research and Policy Jared Osoro explained that the search for affordability has tended to steer both buyers and investors to the lower-middle income to middle-income property segments.

Nairobi container depot set for expansion due to higher cargo volumes

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has approved the acquisition of 7.5 acres of land for the expansion of the inland container depot (ICD) in Embakasi in readiness for higher cargo capacity under the standard gauge railway. KPA General Manager for Engineering Services Joseph Atonga stated that as cargo volumes grow, the current ICD is going to become congested.