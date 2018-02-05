Afternoon sports highlights – February 5, 2018

Antonio Conte pleads with Chelsea for public vote of confidence

Antonio Conte has called for public backing from Chelsea in order to silence speculation about his future as head coach.The Italian won the Premier League title in his first year in England but Chelsea have won just one league game in 2018 and failed to reach the Carabao Cup final after defeat to Arsenal, leading to talk that Conte could be sacked.Conte – who last week denied reports linking him to the Italy job – has expressed his desire to honour the remaining 18 months of his contract.

Chelsea Midfielder Cesc Fabregas wants to get into management after football

Cesc Fabregas believes he can play for “many more years” but admits he would like to try his hand at management in the future.­­The Chelsea midfielder has played under some of football’s greatest managers, including Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, and he wants to follow in their footsteps one day.

Leicester make renewed plea for Riyad Mahrez to end self-imposed strike

Leicester have made a renewed plea to Riyad Mahrez for him to end his self-imposed strike. Mahrez has missed three training sessions and two games since his move to Manchester City collapsed, yet Leicester remain hopeful the winger will return to training this week.Leicester report back on Tuesday and officials will make a fresh move to speak with the Algeria international.