Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Arrest warrant issued for Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

The court has issued a warrant of arrest against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino for contempt of court. Owino is charged with assaulting a parking attendant alongside his bodyguard Fanuel Owino. Senior Principal magistrate Martha Mutugi issued the warrant after the MP failed to appear in court for a mention of the case.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations ordered to produce Miguna Miguna in court by 2:00pm today

The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of police and the DCI to produce Miguna Miguna in court today at 2pm. High Court Judge Luka Kimaru today stated that IG Joseph Boinnet and the new DCI George Kinoti should comply with the order.He held that failure to do so, the two should appear in court to showcause as to why they should not be cited for contempt or rather be punished for defying court orders.

Nairobi’s buildings will no longer look disgraceful, Governor Sonko decrees

Governor Mike Sonko has said that some buildings within Nairobi town are in a deteriorating state as they have not been repainted for a long time. He stated that Nairobi is the hub of several multi-national companies and headquarters for several world organizations and should therefore look attractive. As such, the Governor has ordered that all buildings within Nairobi’s Central Business District be repainted as part of ongoing beautification of the capital city.

Business highlights

KRA assures exporters and importers of enhanced service delivery at ICD

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) through the Customs and Border Control Department has put in place various fundamental measures which will facilitate operations of the recently launched Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi, Nairobi.The measures, including a commitment to clear properly documented cargo within six hours, are geared towards ensuring seamless facilitation from the port to the ICD for the release of cargo as well as ensuring reliability on efficiency in service delivery at the facility.

Uganda overtakes SA as Kenya’s largest importer

Uganda overtook South Africa for the first time in November as Kenya’s largest importer, the Central Bank has confirmed. According to CBK data, Kenya’s monthly import bill from Uganda jumped more than two-fold to Ksh7.59 billion compared with KSh2.93 billion in October, marking the highest ever recorded monthly imports value from the land-locked country.

Mugo Kibati to step down as Sanlam CEO in March

Iinsurance, investment and retirement group, Sanlam Kenya has confirmed the resignation of Mugo Kibati as Group CEO with effect from March 2018. The Board has appointed Sanlam General Insurance CEO, George Kuria to serve as Acting CEO.

Sports highlights

Antonio Conte pleads with Chelsea for public vote of confidence

Antonio Conte has called for public backing from Chelsea in order to silence speculation about his future as head coach.The Italian won the Premier League title in his first year in England but Chelsea have won just one league game in 2018 and failed to reach the Carabao Cup final after defeat to Arsenal, leading to talk that Conte could be sacked.Conte – who last week denied reports linking him to the Italy job – has expressed his desire to honour the remaining 18 months of his contract.

Chelsea Midfielder Cesc Fabregas wants to get into management after football

Cesc Fabregas believes he can play for “many more years” but admits he would like to try his hand at management in the future.­­The Chelsea midfielder has played under some of football’s greatest managers, including Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, and he wants to follow in their footsteps one day.

Leicester make renewed plea for Riyad Mahrez to end self-imposed strike

Leicester have made a renewed plea to Riyad Mahrez for him to end his self-imposed strike. Mahrez has missed three training sessions and two games since his move to Manchester City collapsed, yet Leicester remain hopeful the winger will return to training this week.Leicester report back on Tuesday and officials will make a fresh move to speak with the Algeria international.