Afternoon business highlights – February 5, 2018

KRA assures exporters and importers of enhanced service delivery at ICD

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) through the Customs and Border Control Department has put in place various fundamental measures which will facilitate operations of the recently launched Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi, Nairobi.The measures, including a commitment to clear properly documented cargo within six hours, are geared towards ensuring seamless facilitation from the port to the ICD for the release of cargo as well as ensuring reliability on efficiency in service delivery at the facility.

Uganda overtakes SA as Kenya’s largest importer

Uganda overtook South Africa for the first time in November as Kenya’s largest importer, the Central Bank has confirmed. According to CBK data, Kenya’s monthly import bill from Uganda jumped more than two-fold to Ksh7.59 billion compared with KSh2.93 billion in October, marking the highest ever recorded monthly imports value from the land-locked country.

Mugo Kibati to step down as Sanlam CEO in March

Iinsurance, investment and retirement group, Sanlam Kenya has confirmed the resignation of Mugo Kibati as Group CEO with effect from March 2018. The Board has appointed Sanlam General Insurance CEO, George Kuria to serve as Acting CEO.