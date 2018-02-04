Evening News Headlines February 4, 2018

He said the County wants to enhance its finance management system and improve on its debt management also.

“The pending bills need to be cleared. However, the County Government would like to assure itself that the debts are authentic and figures accurate,” said Sonko.

On Friday, Sonko said upon assuming the office, they found huge amount of pending bills that had accumulated over the years.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has appointed ten individuals to sit in a committee that will oversee all pending debts the county government owes for goods supplied and services rendered.

All 955 workers from a gold mine in South Africa have been safely brought back to the surface.

They had been trapped underground since a power cut struck on Wednesday night, and back-up generators failed to work.

“Everybody’s out,” said James Wellsted, a spokesman for the operating firm Sibanye-Stillwater.

He said there were “cases of dehydration and high blood pressure but nothing serious”, and the mine would re-open on Monday.

US bans arms sale to South Sudan

The United States has banned the export of weapons to South Sudan and has urged other nations and the UN to adopt a global arms embargo. It is a largely symbolic move, as the US does not export arms to South Sudan. But the move prevents any US company or citizen from offering defence services to the country. The US has expressed frustration with the failure of South Sudanese leaders to put an end to the country’s four-year civil war. Late last month, the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, announced that Washington had given up on President Salva Kiir, calling him an “unfit partner” in the pursuit of peace. South Sudan’s leaders aren’t just failing their people, “they are betraying them,” Ms Haley said.

Sports highlights

Pep Guardiola: we have run out of players

Manchester City named only six substitutes for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley as they have run out of players, says manager Pep Guardiola.

City have spent £418m on their squad since Guardiola arrived in 2016, but seven senior players are out injured.

The manager recently called on referees to protect players after Leroy Sane was injured in an FA Cup win at Cardiff.

Asked if it was a surprise that City could not field a full squad, Guardiola said: “Yes, but they are injured.”

He added: “We do not have any more players.”

Sam Allardyce: Everton ‘pathetic’ in 5-1 Arsenal defeat

Everton manager Sam Allardyce said he was “very angry” about a “pathetic” and “unacceptable” display as they lost 5-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Allardyce accused his players of failing to follow his instructions as they fell 4-0 behind by half-time.

Having switched from a back four to a three-man central defence, he witnessed a disorganised display.

“I have a lot of trouble with the players taking on to the pitch what we asked them to do,” Allardyce said.

Describing the display as a “disaster”, he added: “I’m not frustrated. I’m angry – very angry – at the players performing to that level. It’s unacceptable.

“The players are showing so much inconsistency that I face an uphill battle trying to get them to play at their best week in, week out. It was a pathetic first-half performance.”

Allardyce won three of his first four league games after taking over from Ronald Koeman in November.

Rafael Benitez: Newcastle United boss will ‘still be managing at 70’

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez thinks he will still be managing at the age of 70 because he “cannot see a normal life”.

The 57-year-old has managed Real Madrid, Liverpool, Valencia and Chelsea in a 32-year coaching career.

His side face Crystal Palace on Sunday, managed by 70-year-old Roy Hodgson.

Benitez, who says his family have raised the issue of retirement, said: “When you are at home and you are moving plates and glasses around the kitchen in 4-4-2, they say, ‘Go’.”