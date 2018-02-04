Afternoon News Headlines February 4, 2018

News Highlights

Ruto invites Raila to dialogue

Deputy President William Ruto has invited the opposition to dialogue on matters national development. Speaking at the burial of the late Yvonne Wamalwa yesterday, Ruto reiterated that the Jubilee government is ready to engage the opposition in talks regarding access of essential services by Kenyans but the government will not focus on electoral reforms. Regarding Raila’s swearing in earlier this week, Ruto said: “There are no sacred cows and the constitution must be respected by everyone regardless of who they are. We will not engage in any talks revolving around who will be President or who will be Deputy President, Kenyans have already elected their leaders. ”

2017 losers aspire for Nyeri Deputy Governor seat

Lobbying for the seat of Nyeri County Deputy Governor has intensified among six major aspirants who lost on various posts in last year’s general election. Among those banking on the position include former Woman Rep Priscilla Nyokabi, former governor Samuel Wamathai, Athi Water Services Board chairman Wachira Keen, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Vice-Chairperson Irene Njeri (reportedly) and Dr Stephen Gachie. The seat fell open after the death of former governor Wahome Gakuru which lead to the ascension of the current governor Kahiga.

Stop hoodwinking your supporters on government formation, Ruto tells NASA

Deputy President William Ruto has told the opposition to stop hoodwinking their supporters of the possibility of forming a government before 2022. Addressing the issue of Raila Odinga’s swearing in as the people’s president earlier this week, Ruto told NASA leaders to stop lying to their supporters and start preparing for the 2022 polls. He was speaking during the burial of the late Yvonne Wamalwa in Kitale yesterday.

Business Highlights

Tuskys shareholder rejects Nakumatt bailout

Yusuf Mugweru, a member of Tuskys family owners, has written to the Competition Authority of Kenya in objection to the planned partnership between tuskys and Nakumatt. Through his lawyer, Mugweru who has a 17.5 percent stake in Tuskys told the authority that internal wrangles in Tuskys are still ongoing. The Authority has directed Tuskys shareholders to settle any present dispute if the application to manage Nakumatt is to be considered.

Mumias reduces on losses

Mumias Sugar losses have gone down by more than a third owing largely to reduced operating costs. After-tax loss dropped 33.22 per cent to Sh1.95 billion after expenses dipped by Sh890 million to Sh1.45 billion, in the period of six months to December 2017. The miller had closed shop for three months through September 2017 after it ran out of cane.

T Bill auction raises sh28 billion

The Treasury raised sh28. 1 billion in its T Bill auction last week. Investors bids amounted to sh33. 2 billion, surpassing the anticipated sh24 billion owing to improvement in money market liquidity.

“The improved liquidity environment manifested itself in this week’s T-Bill auction with an oversubscription of 138 per cent. The CBK received bids worth Sh33 billion against an offer of Sh24 billion,” said Genghis Capital in its report of the auction.

Sports highlights

Balance key to Arsenal thrashing Everton

Arsenal need to find the right balance between attack and defence if they are to finish the season successfully, manager Arsene Wenger says.

Wenger saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score a debut goal and Aaron Ramsey his first hat-trick as his side thumped a disorganised Everton.

However, Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet in eight Premier League matches, and finished Saturday’s match five points adrift of a Champions League qualification place.

“Our challenge is to find a balance,” Wenger said. “We’re a very offensive team but need to find a balance between attacking and defending. That will be our challenge until the end of the season.”

Sanchez scores first goal for United

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for Manchester United as they comfortably beat Huddersfield to send the visitors into the Premier League’s relegation zone.

After an uneventful first half, Romelu Lukaku gave United the lead on 55 minutes with a close-range volley.

Sanchez was then fouled by Huddersfield defender Michael Hefele to win a penalty and the Chilean, a January signing from Arsenal, stepped up to take the spot-kick.

Zidane disgusted after Real concede late equalizer

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said he was “disgusted” with his side after they conceded an 89th-minute equaliser against Levante.

Isco slotted home after 81 minutes, but Giampaolo Pazzini earned Levante a point after he was played in behind the Real defence.

Emmanuel Boateng earlier cancelled out Sergio Ramos’ opener for Real.

The defending champions are fourth in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Barcelona, who play Espanyol on Sunday.