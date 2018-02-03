Evening News Headlines February 3, 2018

News Highlights

Yvonne Wamalwa laid to rest

The widow to the late Kijana Wamalwa, Yvonne Wamalwa is in the process of being laid to rest today in Milimani, Kitale in Transzoia County. Government dignitaries including DP William Ruto and NASA leaders are in attendance. The late Yvonne died on January 25, after a long illness.

Aladwa released

Makadara MP George Aladwa has been released from the Nairobi Area Police Station on free bond. According to the MP’s lawyers, he was questioned over Raila Odinga’s swearing in as the people’s president early this week and planning of violence after the arrest of Miguna Miguna.

Gang invades hostel, rapes students

Investigations are underway into an incident in Embu County where a gang of 10 men invaded a hostel in Embu town, stealing valuables and raping five students. The incident occured yesterday around midnight when the men entered the hostel wielding crude weapons that they used to inflict injuries.

Business Highlights

MPs’ committee assures of stable maize flour prices

Mandera South Member of Parliament Adan Ali Haji was Friday elected unopposed as Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee in the National Assembly.

The election of Haji was occasioned after Jubilee Party Members in the committee passed a vote of no-confidence against immediate former chairman Silas Tiren who he defied the party leadership orders to step down.

The election of Haji wrapped up the polls of the four committees whose rebel MPs who were elected as Chair and Vice Chair were ousted from their positions.

Haji who addressed the media soon after his election said the committee’s priority will be to address the issue of the Government Maize Subsidy Programme which was crucial in stabilising the price of maize flour in the country.

Consumers have had to pay more for maize flour after the six-month government subsidy programme closed on December 31.

Uhuru wants government seminars held in State facilities

All government seminars and workshops should be held in public institutions, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed.

The President said the move would cut costs and save the government unnecessary expenditure.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage all government agencies to make use of these facilities that the tax payers have given us,” he said.

The President, who was closing a two-day Inspector General of Police conference, commended the National Police Service for choosing the Kenya School of Government as the venue for their workshop.

Bitcoin braces for worst week since 2013

Digital currency Bitcoin has fallen 30% this week, leaving it on track for its worst week since April 2013.

On Friday the price fell below $7,910 on the Bitstamp exchange, a 12% fall on the day before, but recovered slightly.

But although it is far short of the $19,000 it reached in November 2017, it is still way above the $1,000 level at which it started trading last year.

The fall comes amid a number of recent incidents that appear to have shaken faith in cryptocurrencies.

Sports highlights

Jordan Spieth misses first cut in 259 days

World number three Jordan Spieth missed the cut for the first time since May 2017 despite shooting a one-under 71 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona.

Needing to birdie the last, the three-time major winner, 24, missed a 26-foot putt to finish on level par overall.

Fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler both carded their second rounds of 66 to lead on 10 under.

Scotland’s Martin Laird (67) is in a large group on seven under.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson birdied his last four holes to card 65 and join Laird and Spain’s world number two Jon Rahm (68) three off the pace.

Batshuayi scores twice on his Borussia Dortmund debut

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice on his Borussia Dortmund debut as the German side beat Cologne.

Batshuayi, who moved to Dortmund until the end of the season on deadline day, swept home in the first half before adding a second on the hour with a clinical finish.

The goals came either side of a Simon Ziller strike before Jorge Mere equalised for the hosts.

But Batshuayi then set up Andre Schurrle to give Dortmund victory.

The win moves Dortmund up to second in the Bundesliga, sixteen points behind leaders Bayern Munich who have a game in hand.

Westwood in contention in Kuala, Lumpur

England’s Lee Westwood remains in contention at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia after carding a two-under-par 70 in the third round.

Westwood, seeking his first title since 2014, was one shot off the lead at the halfway stage after a second-round 62.

He goes into Sunday’s final day on 12 under – three behind Spain’s Jorge Campillo and Dylan Frittelli of South Africa, who both carded six-under 66.

Scotland’s Marc Warren (69) is joint fifth on 13 under.