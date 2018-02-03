Afternoon News Headlines February 3, 2018

News Highlights

Nairobi revenue increases

Nairobi County has collected revenue worth sh1. 63 billion in January 2018. According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the increase in revenue owes to strict enforcement. The governor also said that the county has been receiving adequate support from the national government to steer development projects such as construction of matatu terminus and roads around the city.

Gideon Moi condemns media shut down

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has condemned the shutdown of three tv stations for covering the swearing in of Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’.

What is happening now is contrary to the law of natural justice where one remains innocent until proven guilty,” said Moi as part of a statement to newsrooms while asking the government to respect the rule of law and obey a court order by the High Court on restoration of tv signals.

NASA supporters want Joho sworn in as Raila’s Deputy

Supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) yesterday hit the streets demanding that Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho be sworn in as Raila’s deputy in place of Kalonzo Musyoka. The disgruntled supporters were irked by Kalonzo’s no-show move during Raila’s ‘swearing in’ earlier this week. The supporters praised Joho’s bravery in times of trouble and said that since he was present during the Tuesday occasion while Kalonzo was not, he is the better choice.

Business Highlights

Omtatah barred from serving TV shutdown court order

Activist Okiya Omtatah was yesterday barred from serving a court order on restoration of shutdown broadcasters to the Communications Authority.

“At around 8am today, two men, who introduced themselves as police officers posted at the Communications Authority of Kenya, abducted my Court Process Server at the headquarters of the authority, and detained him until 10am. Upon release, he contacted me and I decided to come and effect service in person.

“A man in a black suit, who claims to be a police officer, has blocked my access to the CA at the gate. He claims he has instructions from above not to allow me or anybody to serve the court order suspending the media shutdown. I am staying put until I serve these orders,” he told the press.

Manufacturers condemn media blackout

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers has condemned the shutdown of three local broadcasters, terming the move by the government as curtailing freedom of media and freedom of expression. In a statement, KAM quoted article 34 of the constitution which protects the media.

“the State shall not penalise any person for any opinion or view or the content of any broadcast, publication or dissemination,” the statement said in part.

Uhuru orders CA to sponsor cyber crime tab

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday directed the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) to foot the bill for the fight against cyber crime. The money, he ordered, is to be drawn from levies collected by the regulator. “We have agreed that in order to boost the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to deal with cybercrime, the Communications Authority – which has the Universal Service Fund through which they collect money and we do not know how they spend it…Sh1 billion from the fund will be moved to the DCI,” Uhuru said.

Sports highlights

West Ham sack head of recruitment over African player comments

West Ham have sacked director of player recruitment Tony Henry over claims he said the club would not sign any more African players.

The decision follows a report by the Daily Mail which carried quotes from Henry stating African players “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team.

The club said his comments were “unacceptable”, adding they conducted a “full and thorough investigation”.

Wenger: Arsenal boss says Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues ‘being destroyed’

Competition in Europe’s biggest leagues is being “destroyed” by clubs who have “huge financial power”, says Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Frenchman Wenger pointed to examples in France, Germany, England and Spain.

Paris St-Germain are 11 points clear in Ligue 1, Bayern Munich have a 16-point advantage in the Bundesliga and Manchester City are 15 points ahead at the top of the Premier League.

Wenger said it was clear that “unpredictability has gone down”.

He added: “When you look at the five big leagues in Europe, in December we already knew four champions.

“That means something is not right in our game. The huge financial power of some clubs is basically destroying the competition.”

Man City players are being ‘butchered’ by bad tackles

Winger Raheem Sterling claims his Manchester City team-mates are being “butchered” by bad tackles.

His comments follow those of manager Pep Guardiola, who believes the players need more protection from referees.

Late tackles on Brahim Diaz and Kevin de Bruyne during the 3-0 win over West Brom further provoked Guardiola’s ire.

Sterling said: “Some tackles have been awful. It’s not what I expect in a top-flight match, especially when teams are losing and go out to kick players.”

The 23-year-old added: “There are going to be challenges that are badly timed and probably not all of them are intentional.