Sports headlines February 2, 2018

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino concerned by agents’ fees

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says he is “very concerned” about the amount of money “flowing out of the football industry” in agents’ fees.

Premier League sides spent a record £430m during the winter transfer window, including £150m on Wednesday – the final day.

England’s top-flight teams paid a record £174m to agents for 2016-17.

“We have to tackle this issue, the curtains must be open,” Infantino told BBC Sport.

“I am very concerned about the huge amount of money that is flowing out of the football industry.”

Infantino added he was worried “commissions paid to intermediaries continue to rise” while the amount paid in compensation to clubs that have contributed to a transferred player’s education and training falls.

Johanna Konta: British number one to play hat-trick of pre-Wimbledon tournaments

British number one Johanna Konta will play in a hat-trick of pre-Wimbledon tournaments as she looks to build on a memorable 2017 campaign.

The 26-year-old is set to compete at June’s Nottingham Open, Birmingham Classic, and Eastbourne International.

Last year, she became the first British woman to reach a Wimbledon semi-final since Virginia Wade in 1979, reaching a career high world ranking of four.

“Nothing compares to competing at home,” said world number 11 Konta.

Tony Chapron: French referee gets six-month ban – half of which is suspended

A referee who aimed a kick at a player then sent him off has been banned for six months, half of which is suspended.

Tony Chapron fell to the ground when his heels were clipped – apparently accidently – by Nantes’ Diego Carlos during a league match last month.

Chapron, 45, kicked out at the player, then booked him for a second time.

The referee – who was suspended after the game – was given his punishment by a French league disciplinary committee on Thursday.

Carlos’ booking was rescinded at Chapron’s request.