Osotsi: Cartels blocked Mudavadi from attending Raila’s swearing in.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has accused cartels of misadvising and blocking Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi from attending Raila Odinga’s presidential oath ceremony at Uhuru Park.

Mudavadi, alongside fellow Nasa Principals Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and ‘Deputy President designate’ Kalonzo Musyoka gave the oath ceremony a wide berth.

But speaking in defense of Mudavadi, Osotsi revealed that on January 30th , there were forces around the party leader that were not comfortable with the decision taken on the Raila Odinga swearing-in ceremony and had been lobbying party members to support their position to scuttle official swearing plans

“The undermining of the collective NASA decision on the oath did not just by chance on January 30th, it started much earlier. Our party leader was failed by faction of individuals around him that is opposed to him building his profile as national leader,” Osotsi told a press conference at parliament buildings on Thursday.

He said, the same cartels were responsible for Musalia’s change of mind in the run up to 2002 and 2013 elections.

He mentioned Barrack Muluka, Dan Ameyo and Musalia Mudavadi’s Private Secretary Kibisu Kabatesi are some of the individuals that have always misadvised the ANC party leader.

The forces, he said have always reversed the wise decisions the party leader makes for their personal gains.

“Fast forward to 2012/2013, you will see the work these forces, and the wrong political decisions were made,” he noted.

Osotsi, who is also ANC Secretary General, noted that if Musalia Mudavadi is to assume the Presidency, the sect that keeps working against him must be called out and shamed by all party members.

“We must defeat this cabal by pledging ourselves never to abandon the noble struggle that oir party leader is leading us until we obtain the glorious objectives of our contest in this country,” he said.

“This shameless cabal keep moaning how ‘weak’ we are (and therefore our party leader is) and how we can’t cope with formidable adversary,” he added.