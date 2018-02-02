Newspapers summaries February 2, 2018

Daily Nation

Nasa explains Kalonzo’s absence at ‘swearing- in’ event

The opposition National Super Alliance deliberately kept co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka from taking ‘oath’ alongside leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, the coalition said, dismissing reports of a division.

Mr Musyoka spoke of this “grand plan” at a media conference on Thursday attended by Mr Odinga and the other co-principals — Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Moses Wetang’ula.

They also used the event at the Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi to confirm their unity of purpose and caution their followers about attempts to divide them.

Four seriously injured after five cars crash in Nakuru

Four people were seriously injured on Thursday evening after five vehicles collided at Migaa area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to eye witnesses, the truck was heading towards Nakuru when its driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the pick-up that was headed in the opposite direction.

“I saw the truck that was carrying cattle feeds, ram onto the pick-up,” said Mr Jared Mokaya a resident of Migaa.

The accident occurred a few metres from the scene where 36 people perished on New Year’s Eve.

US and EU criticise Raila oath, call for respect of law

The US Department of State and the European Union have slammed Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s January 30 ‘swearing-in’ and the shutdown of television stations.

In separate press statements posted on their websites on Thursday, they emphasised that all leaders and the government should obey the Kenyan Constitution ad the rule of law.

The US Department said it rejects “actions that undermine Kenya’s Constitution and the rule of law.”

The Standard

Former minister Njenga Karume’s hotel battle KRA over Sh95 million tax demand

The Kenya Revenue Authority is embroiled in a legal battle with a four-star city hotel over a Sh95 million tax arrears demand.

Jacaranda Hotel, through lawyer Milly Odari, moved to the High Court arguing KRA had declined its offer to offset the tax arrears in installments.

The court heard auctioneers sent to recover the amount on behalf of KRA moved in on January 12 in a bid to enforce the demand.

Raila insists on being called ‘President’ at requiem mass

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga yesterday lightened the mood at the requiem mass of the widow of former vice president Kijana Wamalwa when he insisted on being addressed as ‘his excellency’.

Raila was among hundreds of mourners at Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi, for the service of Yvonne Wamalwa, who died last week.

The Opposition leader, who arrived as family and friends were paying tribute to the diplomat, sought to correct outgoing Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who introduced him as “former prime minister”.

Nasa leaders reiterate that all is well in the coalition

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka was yesterday overcome with emotion during a press conference convened by the four Opposition chiefs to reassure supporters of their unity.

Kalonzo was captured on camera wiping tears, two days after he and his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula skipped the ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as ‘people’s president’.

The three have faced a backlash from all quarters and been labelled cowards for abandoning Raila in his hour of need.

The leaders’ problems are compounded by a Government crackdown targeting them and their coalition governors and MPs, who have lost their security personnel.

Kalonzo and Mudavadi became the latest victims of the clampdown after they received letters asking them to surrender guns and licences they hold, only a day after their official security was withdrawn.

The Star

Trump ‘gravely concerned’ by Raila swearing-in, media attacks

The United States is “gravely concerned” about opposition leader Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the people’s president.

The NASA chief insists president Uhuru Kenyatta is an illegitimate ruler and that Kenya urgently needs saving.

He took what has been termed a symbolic oath at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on January 30.

In a statement on Thursday, the US noted: “We reject actions that undermine Kenya’s constitution and the rule of law. Uhuru Kenyatta was elected as president of the Republic of Kenya on October 26, 2017 in a poll that was upheld by Kenya’s Supreme Court.”

The country led by Donald Trump further noted that complaints regarding this determination should be addressed through appropriate legal mechanisms.

The NASA coalition yesterday rallied together to dispel speculation that they were falling apart, even as details filtered in about the force behind Raila Odinga’s Tuesday oathing.

How Wanjigi pushed Raila to be sworn in

Eccentric businessman Jimmy Wanjigi is said to be the man calling the shots behind the scenes, despite a chill in the relations with the other three co-principals.

The NASA co-principals yesterday put on a show of unity, saying it was their strategy to stagger the oaths and that their supporters should not panic. They addressed a press conference at the Okoa Kenya offices.

“Part of our strategy was to swear in Raila Odinga alone. Even if we made our way to Uhuru Park on Tuesday, only Raila would have been ‘sworn-in’. My ‘oath’ would come at a later date,” Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said. He Raila’s running mate in the August General Election.

Miguna claims arrest amid Raila oath crackdown

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has reported that an “assassination squad” is looking for him at his Runda home in Nairobi.

MIguna, who vied for Nairobi governor in August 2017, was one of those who helped administer NASA leader Raila Odinga’s oath on January 30.

On his Twitter handle on Friday, he wrote: “They have arrested me. They have bombed my house and broken everything. They are still here

“They are searching all rooms. It’s an assassination squad! I can’t speak. They are still here … looking for me.”

Miguna, who declared himself the leader of the outlawed National Resistance Movement said youths are needed in large numbers.

“My house is number 486 Runda Meadows! It’s urgent and dire!”

After the Uhuru Park event, the lawyer congratulated Raila via Twitter describing the controversial oath-taking as successful.

He said ‘Uhuru must go’ and that “All our members are ordered to remain focused, disciplined and courageous [as victory is certain]”.

Business Daily

Foreigners net Sh1.4bn out of NSE blue chips

Foreign investors made net sales of Sh1.4 billion from the Nairobi bourse in January, cashing in on blue chips whose prices rose during the month.

Market data compiled by the Standard Investment Bank (SIB) shows the bulk of foreigners’ activity was on the stocks of Safaricom , East Africa Breweries Ltd , Equity Bank , Cooperative Bank and KCB.

They dominated the market during the month, accounting for 71.4 per cent of equity turnover which stood at Sh20.3 billion.

“The price increase, especially on Safaricom, made it attractive for some foreign funds to book profits, with the demand coming from local funds,” said an investment bank dealer.

Mr Price takes control of its Kenya franchise

South Africa-based Mr Price Group has taken direct control of its Kenya business after reclaiming its franchise from fashion apparel retailer Deacons East Africa.

The two firms on Thursday announced that Mr Price will from April 1 assume the operations of its 11 Mr Price stores in Kenya. Deacons had held the Mr Price Kenya franchise for a decade.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm mid last month agreed to sell the Mr Price Home and Mr Price apparel brands, which have been operating in Kenya since 2007, effectively ending Deacons’ 10-year franchise deal with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed company.

Showdown as CA blocks Wangusi from resuming office

Francis Wangusi was Thursday barred from resuming his post as director-general of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), despite a January 30 court order reinstating him in office.

Mr Wangusi had gone to the CA premises on Nairobi’s on Waiyaki Way on Wednesday to “prepare” his office for the planned return but when he officially reported Thursday, four men blocked the gate to the authority’s offices denying him entry.

Benjamin Makokha, who is representing Mr Wangusi in the case, said he believed the men were plainclothes policemen who refused to communicate or officially identify themselves.

The stand-off lasted for about two hours before Mr Wangusi and his lawyer left the grounds.