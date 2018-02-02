News Headlines February 2, 2018

President Kenyatta directs uniforms of security forces to be made at NYS Institute

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that uniforms of all security forces will be made at the National Youth Service Textile and Garment Technology Institute.

Speaking at the NYS Institute in Ruaraka where he launched the Tuko Tayari Campaign, President Kenyatta said the order is in line with building the productive capacity of the youth.

He said the facility will also enable young people graduating from the service get employment when they complete their course at the institute.

“Many of your colleagues, who had graduated before you, are seeking and finding gainful employment in the uniforms you wear and the uniforms that KDF wears,” said Kenyatta.

The textile sector is part of President Kenyatta’s plan to boost manufacturing industry.

President Kenyatta further directed immediate repossession of all grabbed NYS land.

Unilever posts rising 2017 profits

Food and consumer products giant Unilever Thursday posted soaring 2017 profits of 6.5 billion euros ( $8.05 billion), after a year of “major change” when it spurned a Kraft Heinz takeover bid. The announcement came a day after Unilever announced it was adding to its popular ice-cream ranges, which include Magnum, by scooping up Romania’s leading ice-cream maker, Betty Ice, for an undisclosed price. Net profit leapt 16.9 percent on sales of 53.7 billion euros, up 1.9 percent year-on-year, which chief executive Paul Polman said: “demonstrates the progress we have made in transforming Unilever into a more resilient and more agile business”. Samantha most searched Google trend in Kenya If you searched for the term ‘Samantha’ on Google in the last one month, then you were not alone. Millions of other Kenyans went online to search for Samantha, a sex doll that was developed by artificial intelligence Barcelona-based engineer Sergi Santos. In its latest trend report, Google Kenya reveals that the doll was on top of its most searched term in January. ‘KUCCPS 2018 intake’ was the second trending item, after the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) opened its online application system for 2017 KCSE students to revise their choices for placement as Government-sponsored students to Universities and Colleges. Sports highlights

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino concerned by agents’ fees

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says he is “very concerned” about the amount of money “flowing out of the football industry” in agents’ fees.

Premier League sides spent a record £430m during the winter transfer window, including £150m on Wednesday – the final day.

England’s top-flight teams paid a record £174m to agents for 2016-17.

“We have to tackle this issue, the curtains must be open,” Infantino told BBC Sport.

“I am very concerned about the huge amount of money that is flowing out of the football industry.”

Infantino added he was worried “commissions paid to intermediaries continue to rise” while the amount paid in compensation to clubs that have contributed to a transferred player’s education and training falls.

Johanna Konta: British number one to play hat-trick of pre-Wimbledon tournaments

British number one Johanna Konta will play in a hat-trick of pre-Wimbledon tournaments as she looks to build on a memorable 2017 campaign.

The 26-year-old is set to compete at June’s Nottingham Open, Birmingham Classic, and Eastbourne International.

Last year, she became the first British woman to reach a Wimbledon semi-final since Virginia Wade in 1979, reaching a career high world ranking of four.

“Nothing compares to competing at home,” said world number 11 Konta.

Tony Chapron: French referee gets six-month ban – half of which is suspended

A referee who aimed a kick at a player then sent him off has been banned for six months, half of which is suspended.

Tony Chapron fell to the ground when his heels were clipped – apparently accidently – by Nantes’ Diego Carlos during a league match last month.

Chapron, 45, kicked out at the player, then booked him for a second time.

The referee – who was suspended after the game – was given his punishment by a French league disciplinary committee on Thursday.

Carlos’ booking was rescinded at Chapron’s request.