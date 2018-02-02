Evening News Headlines February 2, 2018

News Highlights

Court stops journalists arrest

Justice Luka Kimaru temporarily restrained the police from arresting and detaining Linus Kaikai, Larry Madowo and Ken Mijungu pending determination of a suit they filed Thursday apprehensive of an impending arrest. Justice Kimaru granted them anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 each.

They are required to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday to assist in investigations.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino however said the three were not targets of police action following a crackdown after Raila Odinga’s Tuesday swearing-in.

Man kills 9-year-old daughter, self after disagreement with wife

A man on Thursday evening stabbed his daughter to death, before turning the same knife on himself.

The man committed the heinous act after a quarrel with his wife, at their residence in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

Police are yet to establish what the young couple was quarreling about, but the deceased’s wife has since recorded a statement with police.

The murdered daughter, 9, was their only child.

Court upholds election of Machakos Senator Kabaka

The High Court has upheld the election of Boniface Mutinda Kabaka as Machakos Senator in the August 8, 2017 General Election.

Judge David Kemei in his judgement threw out the petitioned by Jackson Kalla saying he did not present sufficient evidence to back his claims. Kala who was vying for the seat on a Wiper ticket moved to court to challenge election of Kabaka arguing that forms 38As did not have signatures, lack of security features in some forms and his agents were denied access to polling stations.

Kalla has been ordered to pay Sh2mn in costs each to Kabaka and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Business Highlights

House prices remain flat despite credit slow down

The prices of houses in Kenya has largely remained the same despite a suppressed private sector credit expansion.

According to the latest Kenya Bankers Association House Price Index, house prices rose marginally by 0.68 percent during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 0.42 percent in the third quarter. Some areas however witnessed better price improvements than others. These include Athi River, Mavoko, Ngong, Ruaka, Syokimau, Embakasi and Kahawa Wendani among others.

Amazon 2017 sales jump by nearly a third

Online retailer Amazon saw sales jump by nearly a third last year, helped by growth in its Prime delivery service.

Full-year revenue came in at $177.9bn (£124.6bn), a rise of 31%, while profit hit $3bn, against $2.4bn in 2016.

The company reported record sales in the final three months of the year, driven by a surge in online shopping over the holiday season and demand for its cloud services.

Shares in Amazon rose by 6% in after-hours trading.

The company said more than five billion items were sent using its Prime shipping service worldwide in 2017.

Facebook users spending less time online

Facebook users spent less time on the site even before it announced major changes to its News Feed in January.

Measures such as showing fewer viral videos cut time spent on the social network by about 5%, or roughly 50 million hours a day, in the last three months of 2017.

However, Facebook reported better than expected results despite the fall.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the priority was encouraging more personal interaction among users.

“Helping people connect is more important than maximising the time they spend on Facebook,” he said.

“We can make sure the service is good for people’s well-being and for society overall.”

In January, Facebook said it would make changes to news feeds to prioritise posts from friends and family and make content from businesses and news outlets less prominent.

Sports highlights

Giroud: Arsenal sold to Chelsea because striker wanted to make World Cup

Olivier Giroud was “massively popular” at Arsenal but the club “opened the door” on a sale to Chelsea because the striker wanted regular football before the World Cup, says boss Arsene Wenger.

Frenchman Giroud, 31, joined the Blues in an £18m deal on the closing day of the winter transfer window, the same day Arsenal completed the club record signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He scored 105 goals in 253 games after signing from Montpellier in June 2012.

“We owe him a lot,” Wenger said.

“It was linked with the Aubameyang deal and he has just had a third baby so it was difficult on the family side for him to leave London. It was difficult to turn down [Chelsea’s offer] just because it is an opponent,” he added.

Newcastle extend a club investigation into allegations of bullying and racism

Newcastle United have extended an investigation following allegations of bullying and racism at the club.

An inquiry was launched after claims were made against the side’s under-23 coach Peter Beardsley in January.

Chief executive Lee Charnley is leading a wider investigation into language and culture at all levels of the club.

Former England and Newcastle player Beardsley, 56, denies the allegations and has taken a period of leave during the inquiry.

Initial allegations against Beardsley, who has been in his role since 2009, were made by 22-year-old academy player Yasin Ben Al-Mhanni – who claims he was the victim of non-racial bullying.

Crystal Palace suspend academy director and begin investigation

Crystal Palace have suspended academy director Gary Issott pending an internal inquiry into allegedly inappropriate behaviour towards the club’s under-18 squad.

The Times reported it has been claimed he attempted to shower with players after an away match earlier this season.

In a statement, the club said it was carrying out an investigation into the disciplinary matter “after receiving information” and the findings will be passed to the Football Association.

The FA has also imposed an interim suspension.