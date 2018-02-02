Business Headlines February 2, 2018

President Kenyatta directs uniforms of security forces to be made at NYS Institute

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that uniforms of all security forces will be made at the National Youth Service Textile and Garment Technology Institute.

Speaking at the NYS Institute in Ruaraka where he launched the Tuko Tayari Campaign, President Kenyatta said the order is in line with building the productive capacity of the youth.

He said the facility will also enable young people graduating from the service get employment when they complete their course at the institute.

“Many of your colleagues, who had graduated before you, are seeking and finding gainful employment in the uniforms you wear and the uniforms that KDF wears,” said Kenyatta.

The textile sector is part of President Kenyatta’s plan to boost manufacturing industry.

President Kenyatta further directed immediate repossession of all grabbed NYS land.

