Business Headlines February 2, 2018

President Kenyatta directs uniforms of security forces to be made at NYS Institute
President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that uniforms of all security forces will be made at the National Youth Service Textile and Garment Technology Institute.
Speaking at the NYS Institute in Ruaraka where he launched the Tuko Tayari Campaign, President Kenyatta said the order is in line with building the productive capacity of the youth.
He said the facility will also enable young people graduating from the service get employment when they complete their course at the institute.
“Many of your colleagues, who had graduated before you, are seeking and finding gainful employment in the uniforms you wear and the uniforms that KDF wears,” said Kenyatta.
The textile sector is part of President Kenyatta’s plan to boost manufacturing industry.
President Kenyatta further directed immediate repossession of all grabbed NYS land.
Unilever posts rising 2017 profits
Food and consumer products giant Unilever Thursday posted soaring 2017 profits of 6.5 billion euros ($8.05billion), after a year of “major change” when it spurned a Kraft Heinz takeover bid.
The announcement came a day after Unilever announced it was adding to its popular ice-cream ranges, which include Magnum, by scooping up Romania’s leading ice-cream maker, Betty Ice, for an undisclosed price.
Net profit leapt 16.9 percent on sales of 53.7 billion euros, up 1.9 percent year-on-year, which chief executive Paul Polman said: “demonstrates the progress we have made in transforming Unilever into a more resilient and more agile business”.
Samantha most searched Google trend in Kenya
If you searched for the term ‘Samantha’ on Google in the last one month, then you were not alone. Millions of other Kenyans went online to search for Samantha, a sex doll that was developed by artificial intelligence Barcelona-based engineer Sergi Santos.
In its latest trend report, Google Kenya reveals that the doll was on top of its most searched term in January.
‘KUCCPS 2018 intake’ was the second trending item, after the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) opened its online application system for 2017 KCSE students to revise their choices for placement as Government-sponsored students to Universities and Colleges.
Previous News Headlines February 2, 2018
You might also like
Business highlights – Food prices rise by 25% due to drought, grain shortage
Kenya Power bows to pressure from Consumers Federation, announces plan to relax tough terms for unpaid bills Kenya Power has relaxed its payment plan for accumulated bills in a
Gauteng Province signs MoU with GE to boost economic development
The Gauteng Province and GE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on projects in the key economic sectors of the region’s healthcare and energy industries. GE and
2.2 million SMEs forced to close shop over the last five years, says new report
An Administration Police (AP), officer (R), passes next to a bag shop as he patrols the Eastleigh area. A KNBS report attributes the closure of SMEs to a shortage of operating
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!