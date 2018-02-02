Afternoon Sports headlines February 2, 2018

FKF throws out Tusker claim for players
Sofapaka and Gor Mahia have gotten reprieve in a claim filed by Tusker FC regarding the signing of Steven Waruru and Lawrence Juma to Sofapaka and Gor Mahia respectively. The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Players Status Committee ruled that the two players were signed correctly, adding that Tusker did not follow the right procedure in signing the two.
Government to aid ailing federations
The government has to the aid of Federations affected by the withdrawal of SportPesa sponsorship. The unions, The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Football Kenya Federation (FKF), and Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK), have already received the first deposit of the promised funding with the government promising to avail additional funding in the near future.
England keeper carried off on stretcher
WSL leaders Manchester City survived losing goalkeeper Karen Bardsley through injury to hold on for a goalless draw at second-placed Chelsea.
England international Bardsley was sent to hospital for X-rays on her left shoulder after falling awkwardly just two minutes into the game.
Her replacement, Ellie Roebuck, ensured a clean sheet with a fine second-half save at close range from Drew Spence.
Fran Kirby also went close for Chelsea, who stay two points behind City.
New England head coach Phil Neville was among the Kingsmeadow crowd for the meeting of the division’s top two.
