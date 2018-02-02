Afternoon News Headlines February 2, 2018

News Highlights

Miguna Miguna arrested

Police Have raided and ransacked Miguna Miguna’s home in Runda, arresting the self proclaimed opposition general.

“They have arrested me. They have bombed my house and broke everything They are still here. They are searching all rooms. It is an assassination squad. I can’t speak They are still here looking for me. We need our youth here in numbers. My house is number 486 Runda Meadows. It is urgent and dire, ” Miguna said. He is the second NASA leader to be arrested after TJ Kajwang.

Arati’s security reinstated

The High Court has ordered the reinstatement of Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati’s security detail as well as his firearms. Arati had filed a case at the Milimani Law Courts challenging the Firearms Licensing Board move to revoke his firearm licence. “In accordance with the Provisions of the Firearms Act Cap 114 Laws of Kenya your Firearm Certificate No. 10242 issued to you on 12 November 2015 is with effect from the date of this notice, revoked as the Firearms Licensing Board is satisfied that the revocation is warranted under section 3(5) (b) and section 5(7) of the above mentioned Act for reasons that you are unfit to be entrusted with a firearm anymore,” the Board wrote earlier.

Mystery eyewitness sent to jail

Dennis Muigai Ngengi who claims to have witnessed two high profile accidents last year has been imprisoned for one and a half years for impersonating a military officer. Kwale Resident Magistrate Patrick Wambugu jailed Ngengi for the crime committed in Ukunda, Kwale County after he pleaded guilty to the charge. Ngengi claims to have witnessed the crash that killed former Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru as well as the chopper crash in Nakuru that killed five people two weeks earlier.

Business Highlights

ARM placed under watch

Global Credits Rating has placed ARM Cement under a rating watch until July for the second time in six months. ARM is currently undergoing restructuring with an uncertain future in matters investors.

“In recent engagements with GCR, ARM’s management indicated that plans to both introduce a new strategic investor and to restructure debt group are advancing as per expectations. evertheless, no timeline for the conclusion of negotiations has been provided,” the agency said on Thursday.

SGR fare to hike

Kenya Railways will wind up the SGR promotional sh700 payments for fare in the next two months. The corporation says fares could hike to as high as sh1200, with the sh3000 charge remaining constant for first class.

Casinos warn of mass shutdowns

At least 10,000 jobs are at risks following a recent increase in tax charged on the casino industry. The casinos have been paying a 12 percent tax which had been increased to 35 percent, a move industry players say will force them to close shop.

Sports highlights

FKF throws out Tusker claim for players

Sofapaka and Gor Mahia have gotten reprieve in a claim filed by Tusker FC regarding the signing of Steven Waruru and Lawrence Juma to Sofapaka and Gor Mahia respectively. The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Players Status Committee ruled that the two players were signed correctly, adding that Tusker did not follow the right procedure in signing the two.

Government to aid ailing federations

The government has to the aid of Federations affected by the withdrawal of SportPesa sponsorship. The unions, The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Football Kenya Federation (FKF), and Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK), have already received the first deposit of the promised funding with the government promising to avail additional funding in the near future.

England keeper carried off on stretcher

WSL leaders Manchester City survived losing goalkeeper Karen Bardsley through injury to hold on for a goalless draw at second-placed Chelsea.

England international Bardsley was sent to hospital for X-rays on her left shoulder after falling awkwardly just two minutes into the game.

Her replacement, Ellie Roebuck, ensured a clean sheet with a fine second-half save at close range from Drew Spence.

Fran Kirby also went close for Chelsea, who stay two points behind City.

New England head coach Phil Neville was among the Kingsmeadow crowd for the meeting of the division’s top two.