Afternoon business highlights February 2, 2018

ARM placed under watch
Global Credits Rating has placed ARM Cement under a rating watch until July for the second time in six months. ARM is currently undergoing restructuring with an uncertain future in matters investors.
“In recent engagements with GCR, ARM’s management indicated that plans to both introduce a new strategic investor and to restructure debt group are advancing as per expectations. evertheless, no timeline for the conclusion of negotiations has been provided,” the agency said on Thursday.
SGR fare to hike
Kenya Railways will wind up the SGR promotional sh700 payments for fare in the next two months. The corporation says fares could hike to as high as sh1200, with the sh3000 charge remaining constant for first class.
Casinos warn of mass shutdowns
At least 10,000 jobs are at risks following a recent increase in tax charged on the casino industry. The casinos have been paying a 12 percent tax which had been increased to 35 percent, a move industry players say will force them to close shop.
