Sports highlights – February 1, 2018

Chelsea fall 0-3 to Bournemouth

Bournemouth stunned champions Chelsea with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games. Eddie Howe’s men had an 11-day break between games and their freshness showed in west London as Chelsea failed to find the net on the day they signed striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

Manager Pep Guardiola suggests Manchester City will move for Riyad Mahrez

Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City will move for Riyad Mahrez again in the summer after failing with a Deadline Day bid for the Leicester City winger. City ended their pursuit for the Algeria international after the two clubs tried for several hours to agree a deal involving cash-plus-player without success.

Man City beat West Brom 3-0 to move 15 points clear

Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League after cruising to a 3-0 victory over basement-club West Brom. Fernandinho was the unlikely scorer of City’s first goal, latching onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass to put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute. De Bruyne started and finished off a move after the break, while Sergio Aguero added a third, his 17th league goal of the season.