Sports highlights – February 1, 2018

Chelsea fall 0-3 to Bournemouth
Bournemouth stunned champions Chelsea with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games. Eddie Howe’s men had an 11-day break between games and their freshness showed in west London as Chelsea failed to find the net on the day they signed striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.
Manager Pep Guardiola suggests Manchester City will move for Riyad Mahrez
Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City will move for Riyad Mahrez again in the summer after failing with a Deadline Day bid for the Leicester City winger. City ended their pursuit for the Algeria international after the two clubs tried for several hours to agree a deal involving cash-plus-player without success.
Man City beat West Brom 3-0 to move 15 points clear
Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League after cruising to a 3-0 victory over basement-club West Brom. Fernandinho was the unlikely scorer of City’s first goal, latching onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass to put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute. De Bruyne started and finished off a move after the break, while Sergio Aguero added a third, his 17th league goal of the season.
You might also like
US blames Russia for Syria aid convoy attack
The US has said it holds Russia responsible for a deadly attack on an aid convoy near the Syrian city of Aleppo on Monday. The White House has called it
30,000 sorghum farmers benefit from rebound of Senator beer
More than 30,000 sorghum farmers have benefited since the rebound of East Africa Breweries Ltd’s (EABL’s) ‘Senator’ drink, the beer maker said. Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) Managing Director Jane Karuku
Business highlights – August 23 2017 – Tour operator targets youth with special packages
Tour and travel operator targets youth with special packages: Ngurumah Tours, one of Kenya’s pioneer travel companies, is now leveraging on youth-centric travel packages to boost a travelling culture in
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!