Newspaper summaries – February 2, 2018

Daily Nation

Spending spree now haunts governors

Governors went on a spending spree in the final financial year of their first term in office, dishing out contracts and local purchase orders yet there was no money to pay for them, the Controller of Budget told two Senate committees. The reckless spending left in its wake bills of Sh100 billion with suppliers facing auctioneers as banks seize their assets to recover unpaid loans.

Presbyterian University appeals ministry’s shut order in court

Presbyterian University of East Africa which was shut down last week over failure to meet guidelines has appealed the decision. Vice-Chancellor John Mungania termed the decision harsh and expressed confidence that it will be lifted to allow the institution to continue with its programmes.

Parliament to vet Cabinet nominees next week

The vetting of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nine nominees to the Cabinet will take place on Thursday and Friday next week, Parliament has said. In a notice in the Daily Nation on Wednesday, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai also invited the public to submit their views on the nominees. “Following the receipt of the nominations from the President on January 29, the Speaker has forwarded the names to the Committee on Appointments, which is mandated to vet and consider the suitability of the nominees for appointment and submit its report to the House for approval,” Mr Sialai said.

The Standard

CJ Maraga commissions Sh480 million ultra-modern court in Mombasa

Chief Justice David Maraga has issued a stern warning to judicial officers who engage in corruption. The CJ urged members of the public to report any corrupt member of the Judiciary. Justice, he said, was not for sale and should be dispensed selflessly and fairly to all.

Kalonzo’s failure to take oath sparks rebellion in Ukambani

The decision by NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka to skip Raila Odinga’s swearing-in has angered some influential groups in his Ukambani backyard. Some senior politicians within Kalonzo’s Wiper party and representatives of the Ukambani national youth council yesterday expressed their disappointment at the development. The council declared “a shift of political allegiance” to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

TJ Kajwang’ to be charged with participating in illegal assembly

Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang is expected to be charged in court with participating in an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath. His colleagues say the charges are fake. He spent his night at the Kiambu cells after he was Wednesday arrested over what officials termed as his role Tuesday’s symbolic ‘swearing-in’ of NASA Leader Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’.

The Star

Cops tear gas NASA MPs demanding TJ Kajwang’s release

NASA MPs have been dispersed by tear gas after they marched to Nairobi PCIO demanding the release of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang. Kajwang was arrested at Milimani Law Courts by Flying Squad earlier today in connection with Tuesday’s swearing in of Raila Odinga. The Raila oath was administered by Kajwang and former Nairobi governor candidate Miguna Miguna.

Kenyan arrested in interpol gold smugglers swoop

A Kenyan man is among three suspects arrested in Uganda in a gold smuggling syndicate. William Akitale was arrested on Wednesday at the Kenya-Uganda boarder by customs officials working together with Interpol officers. Also arrested is a German national said to be working with the United Nations. The third suspect is the driver of a car in which the two men were travelling in.

Youths protest TJ Kajwang’s arrest, light bonfires at Kondele

Kisumu residents protested the arrest of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang for his role at the unofficial swearing in of Raila Odinga on Tuesday. The residents lit bonfires at Kondele accusing police of harassing ODM leaders. They were later dispersed by anti-riot police. Kajwang was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in an ongoing police crackdown on individuals linked to Raila Odinga’s oath.

Business Daily

Inflation rises for the first time in five months

Inflation in January rose for the first time in five months, driven by higher prices of food, electricity and fuel. The cost of living measure rose to 4.83 per cent from 4.50 per cent in December, where it touched a 55-month low. This bucks the trend where inflation has been dropping since September, largely helped by government temporary subsidies that expired this month on maize flour – the country’s staple. The subsidies, meant to cushion the poor, were tied to last year’s drought.

Joy as Lamu residents get first tarmac road

Lamu residents have a reason to smile following construction of the first ever inch of tarmac road in the frontier county, 55 years since independence. The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) is building a 15-kilometre road at Mokowe Town, where the county government is headquartered, with 1.5 kilometres now complete with black top. The Sh1.1 billion project is being undertaken by Liberty Builders Limited.

900,000 consumers had erroneous Kenya Power bills in January – ERC

Some 900,000 Kenyans were affected by Kenya Power system upgrade leading to erroneous bills in January. The upgrade was, however, done last year, Energy Regulatory Commission Director General Pavel Oimeke said. Out of the 6.5 million power consumers, 900,000 were affected by the transition from old to new system. Mr Oimeke, however assured Kenyans slapped with erroneous bills that their power will not be cut.