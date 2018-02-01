News headlines

News highlights

Police begin investigation into groups linked to National Resistance Movement

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says police are probing organisations and individuals linked to NASA’s National Resistance Movement who planned to cause mayhem during Raila Odinga’s oath on Tuesday at Uhuru Park. Matiangi said they received credible intelligence on Monday that there was an elaborate plan to use the NASA swearing-in to cause bloodshed and blame the police. He said that criminal elements operating under NRM had ferried people to the event took place at Uhuru Park on Tuesday.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko moves to curb insecurity

Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko has signed an MoU with the top management of Kenya Power and Lighting Company. Following the agreement, street lights will be installed along the streets within CBD which will drastically reduce cases of insecurity.

NASA accused of plotting to overthrow the government

Raila’s National Super Alliance party has been accused of planning to overthrow the government following the opposition leader’s disputed swearing in ceremony on Tuesday. “What was witnessed at Uhuru Park was a well-choreographed attempt to subvert or overthrow the legally-constituted government of the Republic of Kenya,” Interior Minister Fred Matiangi said in a statement.

Business highlights

First Galana-Kulalu maize farm to be handed to private investors

The first 10,000-acre model maize farm in the Galana-Kulalu food security project will be handed over to the private sector by March. According to the outgoing Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, preparations are also underway to have a second 10,000-acre model farm developed starting from the second quarter of the year.

Nakumatt revs up recovery efforts as retailer moves to pay suppliers

Nakumatt Administrator Peter Kahi has confirmed that ongoing plans to maintain the business through a supplier partnership model are now on course. Kahi has asked suppliers and shoppers to continue providing their support as efforts to formulate a rescue plan gets underway. “In the short term, what we are doing is a consignment sales stock basis which basically means that if we don’t sell your products, you can pick your stock. If we sell, we pay you within 7 or 14 days depending on how the products are moving,” said Kahi.

PPP Act bottlenecks are hindering investments, argues LAPSSET Chairman Francis Muthaura

Chairman of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project, Ambassador Francis Muthaura, has urged the Government to revise the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) Act that was legislated in 2013 to hasten the process of investments into the country . Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Accounting Officers Program at the Kenya School of Government, Matuga Campus, Muthaura argued that the PPP Act seems to have some bottlenecks that are hindering investments..

Sports highlights

Chelsea fall 0-3 to Bournemouth

Bournemouth stunned champions Chelsea with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games. Eddie Howe’s men had an 11-day break between games and their freshness showed in west London as Chelsea failed to find the net on the day they signed striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola suggests Manchester City will move for Riyad Mahrez

Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City will move for Riyad Mahrez again in the summer after failing with a Deadline Day bid for the Leicester City winger. City ended their pursuit for the Algeria international after the two clubs tried for several hours to agree a deal involving cash-plus-player without success.

Man City beat West Brom 3-0 to move 15 points clear

Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League after cruising to a 3-0 victory over basement-club West Brom. Fernandinho was the unlikely scorer of City’s first goal, latching onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass to put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute. De Bruyne started and finished off a move after the break, while Sergio Aguero added a third, his 17th league goal of the season.