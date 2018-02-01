Evening news headlines

News highlights

High Court orders Communications Authority to end media blackout

The High Court has directed the Communications Authority of Kenya to restore the transmissions of KTN, NTV and Citizen TV immediately pending the determination of a suit filed by Activist Okiya Omtatah. The Authority, Interior Ministry and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi have also been ordered against interfering with their transmissions until the matter is put to rest. Omtatah moved to court on Thursday morning under a certificate of urgency.

Lecturers give government until February to make counter offer for CBA

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has issued an ultimatum to the government to table a counter offer in the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) talks by February 12, 2018 failure to which it will call for a strike. The Union’s Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said that the deadline for concluding the CBA negotiations expired and expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in the talks.

Interior Ministry orders ruthless campaign against human trafficking and terrorism

Kenya’s Interior Ministry has called for a ruthless campaign against those who commit acts of terrorism, human trafficking, cattle rustling and cybercrime. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said has todayasked police officers to crack down hard on criminals perpetuating such crimes.

Business highlights

Housing Ministry plans to set up 8,000 low cost units in Mavoko

Kenya’s Ministry of Transport, Urban Infrastructure and Housing plans to set up low cost units in Mavoko Sub-County, enabling low-income earners access the two and three-bedroom houses near their workplaces. The 8,000 low-cost houses will cost between Ksh1 million and Ksh1.5 million, Transport, Urban Infrastructure and Housing Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has confirmed.

Transport Ministry orders refresher course for matatu drivers

Public service vehicle (PSV) drivers and truck operators must now take refresher courses as part of a raft of measures the government announced in its latest bid to curb road accidents. Transport Secretary James Macharia and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the measures seek to put an end to road carnage.

Open skies policy will add Ksh136 billion to Africa’s GDP, says IATA

The International Air Transport Association has said an open air policy in Africa will add $1.3 billion (Ksh136 billion) to the continent’s gross domestic product every year and create 150,000 additional jobs. Kenya is among 23 countries in Africa that launched the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), a move expected to lower air transport costs in the continent by 25%.

Sports highlights

Head Coach Antonio Conte pleased with Chelsea efforts but says top four will be tough

Antonio Conte has applauded his own efforts at Chelsea, despite admitting the club are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. The Italian head coach was speaking on Wednesday night after watching his toothless side blown away 3-0 by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge which saw them drop to fourth – behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Chelsea Ladies prepare to square off against Man City Women

Chelsea’s Women’s Super League One title bid is in their own hands, says midfielder Erin Cuthbert, ahead of Thursday’s visit of leaders Manchester City at Kingsmeadow (19:00 GMT). The top two are separated by two points and are both unbeaten in the league. Scotland’s Cuthbert says Chelsea, who lost 1-0 at home to City on 14 January in the semi-finals of the Continental Tyres [League] Cup, remain confident.

Man Utd Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs deal with LA Galaxy

Manchester United Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed a contract with LA Galaxy three weeks ago. The Swede’s current deal at Old Trafford expires in June and he is unlikely to sign an extension, having started just twice this season. The 36-year-old nearly left United last summer after suffering a serious knee injury in April but he signed a one-year contract as the club aided him in his recovery.