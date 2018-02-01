Business highlights – February 1, 2018

First Galana-Kulalu maize farm to be handed to private investors

The first 10,000-acre model maize farm in the Galana-Kulalu food security project will be handed over to the private sector by March. According to the outgoing Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, preparations are also underway to have a second 10,000-acre model farm developed starting from the second quarter of the year.

Nakumatt revs up recovery efforts as retailer moves to pay suppliers

Nakumatt Administrator Peter Kahi has confirmed that ongoing plans to maintain the business through a supplier partnership model are now on course. Kahi has asked suppliers and shoppers to continue providing their support as efforts to formulate a rescue plan gets underway. “In the short term, what we are doing is a consignment sales stock basis which basically means that if we don’t sell your products, you can pick your stock. If we sell, we pay you within 7 or 14 days depending on how the products are moving,” said Kahi.

PPP Act bottlenecks are hindering investments, argues LAPSSET Chairman Francis Muthaura

Chairman of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project, Ambassador Francis Muthaura, has urged the Government to revise the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) Act that was legislated in 2013 to hasten the process of investments into the country . Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Accounting Officers Program at the Kenya School of Government, Matuga Campus, Muthaura argued that the PPP Act seems to have some bottlenecks that are hindering investments..