Afternoon sports highlights – February 1, 2018

West Ham suspend recruitment chief Tony Henry

West Ham have suspended their director of player recruitment Tony Henry amid claims of discrimination. A West Ham United spokesman stated that “the West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

Mourinho slams Manchester United for allowing early opener against Tottenham

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with his Manchester United players’ role in Christian Eriksen’s “ridiculous” opener during the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday Eriksen scored the third-fastest goal in the history of the Premier League to shock the visitors, who then gifted Spurs their second as Phil Jones turned Kieran Trippier’s cross into his own goal.

Boxing champion Lawrence Okolie has no faith in rival Isaac Chamberlain

Lawrence Okolie says Isaac Chamberlain’s sparring sessions with Oleksandr Usyk have given his rival a “loser” mentality ahead of their grudge fight. The cruiserweight duo have been sharpening their skills for Saturday’s fight at The O2, and Chamberlain flew out to Usyk’s training camp to spar with the WBC and WBO champion. But Okolie believes Chamberlain will have been weakened mentally after trading punches with the fearsome Ukrainian.