Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Not all of us are corrupt, says CJ Maraga

Not everyone in the Judiciary is corrupt, Chief Justice David Maraga has said. Speaking as he launched the construction of a new Mombasa High Court building on Wednesday, he urged those with information on corrupt officials to report the same so as to facilitate judiciary’s efforts in the war against graft.

Suna East MP Junet urges Speaker Muturi to address withdrawal of NASA leaders’ security

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has termed the withdrawal of NASA leaders’ security as discriminatory to members of the minority group. He has urged Speaker Justin Muturi to take up the issue with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Officers attached to several Opposition leaders were disarmed and reassigned at the General Service Unit headquarters. The MPs reportedly stated that the manipulation of the National Police Service to serve the interests of Jubilee will not change their ideological stand to push for electoral justice.

Activist Okiya Omtata submits petition challenging media blackout

Activist Okiya Omtata has submitted a petition to court seeking to overturn the government’s directive that led to switching off Kenya’s leading TV stations, KTN, Citizen and NTV. The stations have been off-air following a directive from the government ahead of the NASA opposition party’s swearing in event on Tuesday.

Business highlights

Nairobi responsible for more than half of Kenya’s debt

Nairobi accounted for 62% of the country’s Ksh96.4 billion worth of debts that the 47 counties accumulated in the 2016/2017 financial year, official data shows. Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo on Wednesday told Parliament that pending bills have grown further in the current financial year to reach Sh99.2 billion. She called for an audit of the swelling pending bills by county governments. The debts have been blamed for crippling enterprises that are doing business with the devolved units.

Inflation hits 4.83% in January

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation jumped slightly to 4.83% in January from 4.5% last month, the Kenya Bureau of Statistics has revealed. This came as maize prices rose and crude oil costs increased. Recent reports show that a government-imposed cap on commercial lending rates, drought and two disputed elections have weighed down economic growth.

Eveready sells Nakuru property to post Ksh267.1 million profit

Battery makerEveready East Africa has posted an after-tax profit of Ksh267.1 million for the 12 months to September compared to an after-tax loss of Ksh206.5 million in a similar period a year earlier. The troubled battery firm said on Wednesday the sale of its prime property in Nakuru helped shore up its net earnings.

Sports highlights

West Ham suspend recruitment chief Tony Henry

West Ham have suspended their director of player recruitment Tony Henry amid claims of discrimination. A West Ham United spokesman stated that “the West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

Mourinho slams Manchester United for allowing early opener against Tottenham

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with his Manchester United players’ role in Christian Eriksen’s “ridiculous” opener during the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday Eriksen scored the third-fastest goal in the history of the Premier League to shock the visitors, who then gifted Spurs their second as Phil Jones turned Kieran Trippier’s cross into his own goal.

Boxing champion Lawrence Okolie has no faith in rival Isaac Chamberlain

Lawrence Okolie says Isaac Chamberlain’s sparring sessions with Oleksandr Usyk have given his rival a “loser” mentality ahead of their grudge fight. The cruiserweight duo have been sharpening their skills for Saturday’s fight at The O2, and Chamberlain flew out to Usyk’s training camp to spar with the WBC and WBO champion. But Okolie believes Chamberlain will have been weakened mentally after trading punches with the fearsome Ukrainian.