Afternoon business highlights – February 1, 2018

Nairobi responsible for more than half of Kenya’s debt

Nairobi accounted for 62% of the country’s Ksh96.4 billion worth of debts that the 47 counties accumulated in the 2016/2017 financial year, official data shows. Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo on Wednesday told Parliament that pending bills have grown further in the current financial year to reach Sh99.2 billion. She called for an audit of the swelling pending bills by county governments. The debts have been blamed for crippling enterprises that are doing business with the devolved units.

Inflation hits 4.83% in January

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation jumped slightly to 4.83% in January from 4.5% last month, the Kenya Bureau of Statistics has revealed. This came as maize prices rose and crude oil costs increased. Recent reports show that a government-imposed cap on commercial lending rates, drought and two disputed elections have weighed down economic growth.

Eveready sells Nakuru property to post Ksh267.1 million profit

Battery makerEveready East Africa has posted an after-tax profit of Ksh267.1 million for the 12 months to September compared to an after-tax loss of Ksh206.5 million in a similar period a year earlier. The troubled battery firm said on Wednesday the sale of its prime property in Nakuru helped shore up its net earnings.