Sports highlights – January 31, 2018

Kenya rugby team gears up for fourth round of HSBC Sevens World Series

The national sevens team will be out to better their Sydney 7s Main Cup quarters reach when they head to the fourth round of the HSBC Sevens World Series at Hamilton 7s in New Zealand this weekend.Shujaa, who collected their targeted 10 points in Australia, have been drawn in a tough Pool D where they will start their campaign against Samoa at 1.00am EAT on Saturday before facing Canada at 4.26am then conclude their group fixture with a tight tie against USA at 8.22am.

Defender Emerson Palmieri completes move from Roma to Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Emerson Palmieri from Roma. Palmieri flew to the UK on Tuesday to undergo a medical at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground and signed a four-and-a-half-year-deal with the club. The 23-year-old Brazilian – who switched his international allegiance to Italy – has been assigned the number 33 shirt at Chelsea.

West Ham tie 1-1 with Crystal Palace

Mark Noble’s 50th goal for West Ham earned his side point in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at London Stadium on Tuesday night.Palace had taken the lead through Christian Benteke in the 24th minute – just the Belgium international’s second league goal of the season – before Noble equalised from the penalty spot two minutes before half time.Javier Hernandez had a glorious chance to turn the match on its head in the 51st minute, but his header was too close to Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal.