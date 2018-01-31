Newspaper summaries – January 31, 2018

Daily Nation

We have arrived in Canaan, Raila Odinga says

Hours after he was ‘sworn-in’ as ‘people’s president’, Nasa leader Raila Odinga took to Twitter to acknowledge those who have supported him.”I wish to thank the people of Kenya for the mandate they have given us and for their steadfast confidence in us.”You came from all corners of the republic to witness my inauguration and it was good to see you out in millions,” he posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening.He added: “Most of all I thank the good Lord, my family and all those who have undertaken this journey with us.”We have arrived in Canaan; thank you for staying the course with us.

Bomb squad probe device at Kalonzo Musyoka home

Bomb squad officials have been deployed at Wiper party leader’s Karen home to investigate a device that was thrown into his compound.Karen OCPD Cunningham Suiyanka said an object that looked like a grenade was hurled into Kalonzo Musyoka’s home around 2am Wednesday.No one was injured, officials said.

Court lifts Wangusi’s suspension pending petition hearing

The High Court has lifted the suspension of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) director-general Francis Wangusi pending the hearing of a petition he has filed.Mr Wangusi, through Prof Tom Ojienda, told the court that CA’s board had acted illegally by purporting to send him on compulsory leave.He alleged victimisation on other unrelated matters including interference of the running of the authority from the parent ministry.

The Standard

NASA supporters headed to Nairobi detained in Voi Police Station

Hired buses transporting NASA supporters to Nairobi were on Monday night detained by police officers in Taita-Taveta County. Several passengers without identity cards were arrested during the operation by armed police officers. Three hired buses belonging to Modern Coast were flagged down at Maungu Township on Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

High Court upholds election of Budalang’i MP

The High Court in Busia yesterday upheld the election of Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala. Judge Kiarie Waweru in his ruling said the petitioner did not prove allegations levelled against Mr Wanjala and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The court ruled that election was conducted in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws.

Court issues arrest warrant against Governor Oparanya

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for failing to turn up in court. While giving the order yesterday, Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng said the governor had failed to give compelling reasons for failing to appear for the hearing of a case in which he was accused of incitement. Oparanya was charged alongside 10 other persons. The governor was said to have uttered the inflammatory words on April 24, 2014, at Mabole village, Butere sub-county.

The Star

Kalonzo in hiding as Raila takes oath

NASA leader Raila Odinga lived up to his vow to take a solitary oath as the People’s President, braving attempts by the government to suppress live coverage of the event.The highlight of the day was not the state’s repression of the media or Raila’s triumphant entry at the brief oath-taking ceremony but the loud absence of running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, and his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula who chickened out of the much publicised event.The ceremony at Uhuru Park was attended by a capacity crowd of jubilant supporters estimated at not less than 15,000.

Pro-Raila counties ‘on their own’

Jubilee Party leaders yesterday said they will not engage NASA chief Raila Odinga. “Everyone knows the person who has power and is recognised globally. We cannot be in politics throughout. We will not even bother with him by trying to arrest him or give him attention,” Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe told the Star on the phone.Jubilee said Kenya has one President – Uhuru Kenyatta – and the Jubilee administration will focus on a national development agenda to fulfil Uhuru’s four-point plan. “In fact, those counties which have passed that funny motion that they do not recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Head of State are on their own,” Murathe said.

Uhuru back from AU summit, pledges to support reforms

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday jetted back from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.The plane carrying the President and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 5pm.Uhuru inspected a quarter guard mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Air Force. Deputy President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe led senior government officials in receiving the President at the airport.

Business Daily

Chinese firm wins Ruaka to Ruiru bypass tender

Work is set to begin on the Northern Bypass, which stretches from Ruaka trading centre along Limuru Road to Ruiru, after the government handed the contract to a Chinese firm.Transport and Infrastructure secretary James Macharia, in an interview on Tuesday, said the ministry has signed a commercial agreement with Sinohydro Limited, a Chinese state-owned hydropower engineering and construction firm paving the way for financing plans for the 31-kilometre project.The multi-billion shillings road is one of the government’s major infrastructure projects aimed at making the country a regional investment hub.

Experts back Treasury’s plan to pay debt with Eurobond funds

Economists have backed the Treasury’s plan to spend proceeds from the proposed second Eurobond on refinancing fast-maturing debt saying the move will ease pressure on domestic revenue.Kenya plans to tap foreign markets as early as this quarter ahead of the maturity of the $500 million (Sh51.18 billion) five-year Eurobond tranche next year.Standard Chartered Bank chief economist for Africa Razia Khan said although the country remains in the “comfortable” zone in its debt service commitments, it may need to borrow again as the maturity date for the external debt fast approaches.

Nairobi boda boda operators to register with new body

City Hall will now require all boda boda operators plying their trade within Nairobi County to be registered members of the United Boda Boda Association.The operators will need to be part of the newly formed body in order to operate in designated areas of the city but will not be allowed into the central business district (CBD).Speaking after a meeting with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the motorcycle operators agreed to work within the given regulations.