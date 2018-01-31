News headlines

News highlights

Bomb scare prompts investigation at Kalonzo Musyoka’s home

Bomb Disposal Unit detectives were deployed to the Nairobi residence of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka Wednesday morning after he claimed that a grenade was hurled into the compound Tuesday night.Police were called to Musyoka’s Karen residence after he claimed that a grenade-like object was thrown there by unknown people at about 2am.Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet confirmed the incident, saying Bomb Disposal Unit Officers were analyzing the object.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi declares National Resistance Movement illegal

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared NASA’s National Resistance Movement an organised criminal group. The move came came hours after NASA party leader Raila Odinga was sworn in as the People’s President, in a disputed ceremony at Uhuru Park.

Homes, property worth millions lost following Meru fire

A fire in Makutano Town and Mjini slum in Meru county has destroyed property worth millions of shillings. An estimated 17 families were affected in Makutano after 25 houses burnt down. In Mjini slum, 24 families were left homeless and 12 business premises were destroyed following the incident. Governor Kiraitu Murungi has asked the police to speed up investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

Business highlights

Kenya lags behind 11 African countries in terms of macroeconomic stability – KPMG report

Kenya has been ranked 112 globally on macroeconomic stability, institutional strength, openness and human capital and remains behind 11 other African countries.Mauritius, Botswana and Rwanda are the top-most in Africa in terms of future growth promise on account of the measured indicators, according to a newly released report by audit and financial advisory firm KPMG titled Growth Promise 2018.By macroeconomic issues the report refers to government deficit and public debt while openness refers to the stock of foreign direct investment and total trade.

Nairobi water bills to be paid online

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCSWC) is moving to replace its traditional banking halls across the city with its agency platforms. The utility firm announced the closure of all its cash offices and directed Nairobi residents to pay water bills electronically through the company website, mobile banking platforms or commercial banks.

High cost of labour, cartels cause coffee production to fall by 70%

Kenya’s coffee production has dropped by 69.23% from 130 million tonnes annually to 40 million with projections that the output could drop lower. High cost of production and labour coupled with cartels that have played a major role in the decline. The Council of Governors (CoG) has blamed a weak regulatory framework for the crisis in the sector, whose potential is 300 million tonnes annually.

Sports highlights

Kenya rugby team gears up for fourth round of HSBC Sevens World Series

The national sevens team will be out to better their Sydney 7s Main Cup quarters reach when they head to the fourth round of the HSBC Sevens World Series at Hamilton 7s in New Zealand this weekend.Shujaa, who collected their targeted 10 points in Australia, have been drawn in a tough Pool D where they will start their campaign against Samoa at 1.00am EAT on Saturday before facing Canada at 4.26am then conclude their group fixture with a tight tie against USA at 8.22am.

Defender Emerson Palmieri completes move from Roma to Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Emerson Palmieri from Roma. Palmieri flew to the UK on Tuesday to undergo a medical at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground and signed a four-and-a-half-year-deal with the club. The 23-year-old Brazilian – who switched his international allegiance to Italy – has been assigned the number 33 shirt at Chelsea.

West Ham tie 1-1 with Crystal Palace

Mark Noble’s 50th goal for West Ham earned his side point in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at London Stadium on Tuesday night.Palace had taken the lead through Christian Benteke in the 24th minute – just the Belgium international’s second league goal of the season – before Noble equalised from the penalty spot two minutes before half time.Javier Hernandez had a glorious chance to turn the match on its head in the 51st minute, but his header was too close to Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal.