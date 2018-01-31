Evening news headlines

News highlights

Police deny claims that Kalonzo was under house arrest during Raila’s inauguration

National Police Service Spokesman Charles Owino has denied claims that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was under house arrest on Tuesday when NASA coalition chief Raila Odinga was being sworn-in as the People’s President. Owino said no other Opposition leader was put under house arrest during the ceremony.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang arrested

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang has been arrested and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for administering Raila Odinga’s oath on Tuesday. Kajwang was arrested at Milimani Law Courts by Flying Squad officers and taken to the Nairobi PCIO.

Shut down of TV stations to continue pending investigations, says Interior Ministry

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has announced that the ongoing shutdown of three of Kenya’s TV stations (NTV, KTN and Citizen TV) will continue until investigations on certain personalities are concluded. Matiangi stated that the government received credible intelligence of a widespread plan by NASA and unnamed actors to cause mayhem in Uhuru Park yesterday.

Business highlights

Nakumatt Administrator seeks suppliers’ and shoppers support

Ongoing efforts to provide a recovery mechanism for distressed retailer Nakumatt Holdings, have gained momentum with key suppliers pledging to support the recent appointment of an Administrator.While addressing a meeting convened to update Nakumatt’s suppliers on the ongoing developments, Nakumatt Holdings Administrator, Mr. Peter Kahi confirmed that ongoing plans to maintain the business through a supplier partnership model are now on course.

New vehicle sales in Kenya dip 20%

All vehicle vendors except DT Dobie lost ground in 2017 with the year closing 20% lower compared to 2016 on vehicle orders, according to an industry report.10,722 new vehicles were sold in 2017 compared to 13,535 units in 2016, with buyers purchasing 888 vehicles in December down 4 percent same period the previous year.With a market share of 35.3 percent, Isuzu East Africa sold 3,783 vehicles in 2017 while Toyota Kenya sold 2,235 vehicles.

Labour Court reinstates Communications Authority Director General Francis Wagusi

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered that the Board of the Communications Authority of Kenya reinstates Francis Wagusi as Director General.The court has observed that the Authority’s Board was improperly constituted when it sent Wagusi on compulsory leave.Wagusi, through his lawyer Tom Ojienda, argued that the suspension did not adhere to the Authority’s human resource guidelines and that the board did not have a substantive chairman

Sports highlights

Islam Slimani set for Newcastle loan from Leicester despite injury

Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign injured Leicester striker Islam Slimani on loan, according to sources. Slimani suffered a thigh injury in training which will sideline him for two weeks, which was initially believed to have scuppered Newcastle’s hopes of a permanent deal. West Ham and Monaco remained interested in Slimani despite his injury.

Dancaster boss fined for threatening to shoot referees

Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson has been fined £1,000 (Ksh114,600) by the Football Association after saying he would “shoot” League One’s “appalling” referees following the 1-1 draw with Plymouth on January 13.Ferguson hit out at referee Andy Haines in his post-match press comments, after claiming Rovers were denied a “blatant penalty”.

Senegal star Badou Ndiaye passes Stoke City medical

Badou Ndiaye has passed his medical ahead of a potential Deadline Day move to Stoke City. The Senegal international still needs to agree personal terms and secure a work permit before the transfer can be completed.Stoke have agreed a fee of £15 million (Ksh2.2 billion) with Galatasaray for the midfielder and they are hopeful the deal will be finalised today.