Afternoon sports highlights – January 31, 2018

Borussia Dortmund agree loan deal for Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season, subject to a medical. Chelsea had also enquired about Fernando Llorente at Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani.

Leicester City Winger Riyad Mahrez hands in transfer request as Man City make bid

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has handed in a transfer request but the club have no interest in selling him before the transfer deadline. It is understood Manchester City have made a bid of around £50 million (Ksh7.2 billion) for the 26-year-old Algeria international.However, that figure falls far short of Leicester’s valuation.

Roma make enquiry for out-of-favour Man United Defender Daley Blind

Roma have made an enquiry for Manchester United defender Daley Blind.The Serie A club have made contact with United, who want close to what they paid for the Holland international, who joined them from Ajax for £13 million (Ksh1.9 billion) in 2014. Blind, who has fallen down the left-back pecking order behind Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, is likely to be allowed to leave if United’s valuation is met.