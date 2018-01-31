Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

We will not be intimidated says Senator Wetangula following bomb scare at Kalonzo residence

National Super Alliance principle Moses Wetangula says the government should ensure leaders are safe insisting that it should be held responsible if anything happens to them.“We can’t be intimidated,” he said following an attack on Kalonzo Musyoka’s home which prompted authorities to investigate a possible bomb threat in the residence. He stated that The opposition will hold the government responsible if anything regrettable happens to NASA principals.

National Assembly calls for public’s views on Cabinet nominees

The National Assembly is seeking the public’s views on the nine new Cabinet nominees even as the vetting process is set to take place from Thursday next week. Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai stated that submissions may be made through written statements which should be submitted before Wednesday next week. He noted that the representations may be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly or hand delivered to the office of the clerk so as to be received on or before Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 5.00 pm.”

Gem MP calls NASA co-principles cowards for failing to show up at Raila’s inauguration

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo has said yesterday’s absence by Raila Odinga’s co-principals during the NASA party leaders swearing in ceremony serves as evidence that none of them is worth support in the next Presidential election slated for 2022. Odhiambo noted that ODM members cannot afford to support them in 2022, calling them cowards.He stated that it was clear that they are not up to the task.

Business highlights

UK gold mining firm sees revenue grow due to increased production in Kenyan plant

Kilimapesa, a Kenyan subsidiary of London-based Goldplat Plc, sold gold worth Ksh375.1 million in the six months ended December, boosted by increased production at its Migori plant. Kilimapesa’s output rose 2.2 times to 2,681 ounces in the period compared to 1,190 ounces a year earlier, the multinational disclosed in regulatory filings. Gerard Kisbey-Green, CEO of Goldplat said in a statement that the company is well-placed for a positive full year 2018.

Geothermal firm to drill steam exploration well in Longonot following delays

African Geothermal International Limited (AGIL), a Kenya-based energy company , will start drilling its first exploration steam well in Longonot from June after five years of delays. The firm said it would cost a minimum of $5 million (Ksh515 million) to drill one well, the target being to sink up to 40 wells expected to generate 140 megawatts of geothermal electricity.

Taxman misses revenue collection target yet again

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) saw tax collection in the first half of this financial year rise by only 6.63% compared to a similar period a year ago but was still short of the National Treasury’s ambitious target. KRA netted about Ksh630.37 billion in the July-December period compared to Ksh591.17 billion in a similar period in 2016, Treasury secretary Henry Rotich says in the body’s latest report.

Sports highlights

Borussia Dortmund agree loan deal for Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season, subject to a medical. Chelsea had also enquired about Fernando Llorente at Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani.

Leicester City Winger Riyad Mahrez hands in transfer request as Man City make bid

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has handed in a transfer request but the club have no interest in selling him before the transfer deadline. It is understood Manchester City have made a bid of around £50 million (Ksh7.2 billion) for the 26-year-old Algeria international.However, that figure falls far short of Leicester’s valuation.

Roma make enquiry for out-of-favour Man United Defender Daley Blind

Roma have made an enquiry for Manchester United defender Daley Blind.The Serie A club have made contact with United, who want close to what they paid for the Holland international, who joined them from Ajax for £13 million (Ksh1.9 billion) in 2014. Blind, who has fallen down the left-back pecking order behind Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, is likely to be allowed to leave if United’s valuation is met.