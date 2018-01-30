Sports highlights – January 30, 2018

Kenyan champions Joycline Jepkosgei and Vivian Cheruiyot confirmed for UAE Half Marathon

World Half Marathon record holder Joycline Jepkosgei, Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot and three time London marathon champion Mary Keitany have been confirmed in an A-Star list for the Ras Al Khaima (RAK) Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates on February 9. The RAK course has proved to be the fastest in the world over the years and will now host one of its strongest ever fields in history.

Tottenham target Lucas Moura arrives in London to finalise move from PSG

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lucas Moura, according to sources, and the player has now arrived in London to finalise the move. The transfer, which is understood to be for a fee of £25 million (Ksh2.9 billion), is subject to personal terms being finalised and a medical completed.

FA Cup fifth-round draw sees Manchester City face Wigan

Manchester City will play Wigan in a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, with most of the big clubs kept apart in the fifth-round draw. Wigan stunned City to lift the trophy, with Ben Watson heading home a stoppage-time winner at Wembley. Manchester United were drawn away to either Huddersfield or Birmingham, while Chelsea will face Championship side Hull at Stamford Bridge.