Newspaper summaries – January 30, 2018

Nasa misleading the public about election results: IEBC

Nasa has deliberately made statements to mislead the public on how the electoral body handled the August 8, 2017 presidential election, the IEBC has warned. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday sought to set the record straight regarding the Opposition’s claims that it tolerated electoral malpractices, which consequently denied Nasa principal Raila Odinga the presidential victory.

Tight security ahead of Nasa plan to swear in Raila, Kalonzo

Security has been tightened in Nairobi ahead of Nasa’s plan to swear in Mr Raila Odinga and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka as the “people’s president and deputy” at Uhuru Park. Nairobi Regional Commissioner Bernard Leparmarai Monday said officers will patrol the city to ensure that Kenyans are guaranteed their safety as they continue with their activities. He maintained that police will ensure “no illegal event meant to disrupt the normal activities of the residents” will take place in any part of the city.

Ward reps fight over ouster from House team positions

Homa Bay County Assembly members yesterday engaged in fist fights over committee positions in a session journalists were blocked from covering. The fighting broke out after the MCAs accused the Speaker of being prejudiced during the special sitting. This occurred when a section of the ward reps differed with Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo over her efforts to preside over a proceeding that was intended to oust a number of committee chairpersons and their deputies.

Uhuru submits names of new Cabinet nominees to National Assembly for vetting

President Uhuru Kenyatta has submitted names of his new Cabinet nominees to the National Assembly for vetting. Through the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, President Uhuru on Monday forwarded names of nine cabinet secretaries, seven principal secretaries and seven envoy nominees for scrutiny before assumption of office.

Police vow to barricade Uhuru Park as first option to thwart event

A major stand-off looms in the city over the planned swearing-in of Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. The State has termed the event unconstitutional and vowed to go to any lengths to make sure it does not take place. Police have vowed to barricade Uhuru Park, the planned venue of the swearing-in, as first option to thwart the ceremony.

Greedy vendors, hawkers using hydrogen peroxide to preserve milk

here is high chance that you could be unknowingly consuming milk laced with lethal chemicals. Vendors and hawkers have been caught using hydrogen peroxide and formalin to prolong the shelf life of milk. Just last week, Antony Karimi, a hawker, was jailed for two years after he was found in possession of milk laced with hydrogen peroxide. The milk was destined for Nairobi.

Influential faces behind NASA’s planned swearing-in ceremony

The engine behind the controversial inauguration of NASA leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the People’s President and Deputy President is ignited and fuelled by influential individuals within the alliance. NASA CEO Norman Magaya, self-appointed General Miguna Miguna, strategist David Ndii and strategy committee member Koitamet ole Kina are part of the broader team polishing today’s swearing-in ceremony to be held in Uhuru Park, Nairobi. Other architects of the long-awaited event that have been in the public limelight issuing updates are ODM CEO Oduor Ong’wen, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (ANC), Wiper CEO Jared Siso and Wiper secretary general Judith Sijeny.

Rights activist Wafula may have had diabetes, postmortem report says

A postmortem report has revealed human rights activist Ken Wafula died of diabetes due to high sugar levels, blood infection and kidney problems. Pathologists led by Dr Benson Macharia carried out an autopsy on Wafula’s body at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. A preliminary report shows Wafula had an enlarged heart and mild changes in the lungs. Wafula was at the forefront in championing protection of witnesses during the prosecution of suspects at the ICC.

Better plan needed to stop drug resistance – WHO

The world’s first major report on antibiotic resistance has shown many common infections are becoming resistant to drugs. The most commonly reported drug resistant bacteria were those that cause diarrhoea and urinary tract infections. Others were those that cause a range of diseases, including pneumonia and meningitis. Drug resistance is a result of a growing number of “superbug” infections that are resistant to commonly used antibiotics.

Terrorism is bleeding Lamu tourism to death, say firms

Tourism players in Lamu say incessant attacks on the archipelago by al Shabaab are bleeding the sector to the bone. They said raids, which have been witnessed on the Lamu-Garsen road, Ishakani, Pandanguo, Maleli, Poromoko, Basuba and Boni forest have greatly and negatively impacted the sector, which is the backbone of region’s economy. Stakeholders comprising hotel owners, traders, businesspeople and fishermen said al-Shabaab were to blame for the low number of tourists visiting the region this year and a good part of 2017.

Nanyuki railway line revival stirs central Kenya

The proposal by eight governors from Mt Kenya region to revive the old Nanyuki railway line could just be what the doctor ordered for business and economic growth, leaders have said. Businessmen under the auspices of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), have lauded the idea exuding confidence that the move will create business opportunities all the way to Ethiopia. KNCCI Laikipia County chairman Francis Gitonga says the project will convert Nanyuki town into a dry port noting that this would decongest Mombasa and Nairobi.

Kenya, Uganda to meet over Migingo row

Kenya and Uganda officials will “soon” revive talks to address the perennial row between Uganda police and Kenyan fishermen that has often heightened tension on Lake Victoria. Busia County Commissioner Michael Tialal said the meeting whose specific date will be communicated later aims at finding a lasting solution over the tussle that has seen a number of Kenyan fishermen harassed and their boats confiscated by Uganda security personnel.