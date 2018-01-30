News headlines

News highlights

Case challenging Governor Alfred Mutua’s re-election to be decided in February

The verdict in a petition seeking to overturn Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s re-election in last year’s General Election will be delivered on February 9. On Monday, petitioner Wavinya Ndeti’s lawyers made their final submissions before Justice Aggrey Muchelule in Machakos. In her petition, Ndeti alleges that the gubernatorial election was marred by irregularities and that IEBC erroneously declared Mutua the winner. Ndeti, who unsuccessfully contested the seat on Wiper party ticket claims alleges that Governor Mutua used county resources including vehicles and funds to campaign for his re-election, contravening election laws.

Uhuru submits names of Cabinet, Principal Secretaries and envoy nominees to Parliament for approval

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday transmitted the names of his Cabinet, Principal Secretaries and envoy nominees to Parliament for vetting. House Speaker Justin Muturi is now expected to transmit the names of the CS nominees to the Committee of Appointments while various Departmental Committees will handle the vetting of nominees for Principal Secretaries and Ambassadors or High Commissioners. MPs have 14 days approve or reject the nominees after dealing with questions of integrity, academic and professional backgrounds.

Government to spend Ksh70 million rebuilding houses destroyed by Lang’ata fire

The government will spend Ksh70 million to rebuild houses destroyed by a fire in Lang’ata constituency Sunday night, Deputy President William Ruto has said. The DP, who spoke at Kijiji where he visited victims of the inferno that left four people dead, also pledged the government’s support to end perennial water scarcity facing Lang’ata residents. The National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) estimates that about 6,000 people were left homeless following the incident.

Business highlights

African Development Bank to reach 29.3 million Africans with electricity by 2020

In line with its High 5 development priorities and, in particular, its agenda to Light up and power Africa, the African Development Bank plans to reach 29.3 million people in African with electricity by 2020. The President of the Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, made this disclosure at the High Level Event on “New Way of Working: From Vision to Action-National, Regional and Global Dimensions” at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday. President Adesina said the Bank’s support last year alone provided 3.8 million Africans with access to electricity. With adequate financing, the AfDB expects to reach 29.3 million people with access to electricity between 2018 and 2020.

Lemigo Supermarket absorbs former Nakumatt employees in Kisumu

Lemigo Supermarket, a new retailer in Kisumu, has hired 20 former Nakumatt employees that had been rendered jobless after the struggling retailer’s Mega City branch was closed alongside 20 other outlets last year. Situated in Kondele in the lakeside city has opened its gates to the public with a commitment to creating effective promotional ideas. The supermarket, the brainchild of seven former employees of Nakumatt, was mooted seven years ago.

Number of NHIF claims drops following increased scrutiny

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) paid Ksh11.6 billion in claims for the six months to December from Ksh13.5 billion in the first half of 2017 as the organisation moved to crack down on hospitals making false submissions. In its latest financial report, the Fund revealed that it had saved Ksh1.9 billion after the crackdown. NHIF links the drop to increased scrutiny of claims.

Sports highlights

Kenyan champions Joycline Jepkosgei and Vivian Cheruiyot confirmed for UAE Half Marathon

World Half Marathon record holder Joycline Jepkosgei, Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot and three time London marathon champion Mary Keitany have been confirmed in an A-Star list for the Ras Al Khaima (RAK) Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates on February 9. The RAK course has proved to be the fastest in the world over the years and will now host one of its strongest ever fields in history.

Tottenham target Lucas Moura arrives in London to finalise move from PSG

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lucas Moura, according to sources, and the player has now arrived in London to finalise the move. The transfer, which is understood to be for a fee of £25 million (Ksh2.9 billion), is subject to personal terms being finalised and a medical completed.

FA Cup fifth-round draw sees Manchester City face Wigan

Manchester City will play Wigan in a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, with most of the big clubs kept apart in the fifth-round draw. Wigan stunned City to lift the trophy, with Ben Watson heading home a stoppage-time winner at Wembley. Manchester United were drawn away to either Huddersfield or Birmingham, while Chelsea will face Championship side Hull at Stamford Bridge.