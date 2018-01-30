Evening news headlines

News highlights

Anti Corruption body assures State officers of fairness during vetting

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has assured nominees to State offices that their vetting processes will be objective and independent. In a statement, EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala emphasised that the vetting process was being done in accordance with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Raila declares himself People’s President of the Republic of Kenya, says Kalonzo will be sworn in later

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday took the oath of office of the “People’s President of the Republic of Kenya.” Holding up a green bible, Odinga administered the oath himself but without his running mate in the 2017 General Election, Kalonzo Musyoka. Musyoka’s absence, Odinga told the thousands gathered at Uhuru Park to witness the occasion, was explainable and assured them that the former Vice President would be taking his oath as Deputy President, at a later date.

NASA supporters teargassed along Kenyatta Avenue

NASA supporters met with Police along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi where authorities fired teargas to disperse the crowd. Reports show that the supporters had closed part of the road earlier today, blocking vehicles heading to Upper Hill.

Business highlights

Uhuru calls for more private sector investment in power projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta has encouraged the private sector to partner with African Government towards d the livery of universal energy access. The President said Africa has a huge potential for green energy generation and transmission that the private sector should take advantage of for good returns while at the same time boosting people’s access to energy. He stated that Africa has huge potential for renewable power generation that the private sector should invest in.

Second phase of Ngong Road expansion slated for March

The second phase of Nairobi’s Ngong Road expansion project will begin in March. Japanese construction company, WKK, has been awarded the contract for the dualing of the highway at a cost of Ksh2.2 billion with financing from the Government of Japan. Kenya Urban Roads Authority Acting Director General Silas Kinoti says the expansion of the 2.42-kilometer road from Prestige Plaza to Dagoretti corner will start early March.

Invest in the local manufacturing of low-cost generic medicines, AfDB tells African leaders

Malaria is bad for business. For this reason, Africa should invest in the local manufacturing of low-cost generic medicines to facilitate access to treatment for its people, the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, told African Leaders in Addis Ababa on Sunday. Adesina spoke at the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) work luncheon on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. Malaria strains national economies and impoverishes households, Adesina said in his statement, adding that the economic impact of the tropical disease is estimated to cost Africa US $12 billion every year, impacting some nations’ gross domestic product by as much as 5-6%.

Sports highlights

Aymeric Laporte completes to Manchester City from Athletic Bilbao

Manchester City have completed the signing of French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao on a deal until 2023. The France U21 international issued a farewell message to all those involved with the Basque club in a post on their Twitter account on Monday, in which he thanked team-mates and fans for his six-year spell at the club.

Jose Mourinho says Man United morale is high after impressive January form

Jose Mourinho says the Manchester United squad is in high spirits after winning all of their games in January. After a tricky December in which they lost twice and drew three games, Mourinho’s men have made a strong start to the New Year – beating Everton, Stoke and Burnley, along with victories in the FA Cup against Derby and Yeovil.

David Beckham astonished at Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United

David Beckham admits he was “astonished” to see Alexis Sanchez move from Arsenal to Manchester United this January. Sanchez secured a free transfer to Old Trafford earlier this month as part of a swap deal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way to North London.