Business highlights – January 30, 2018

African Development Bank to reach 29.3 million Africans with electricity by 2020

In line with its High 5 development priorities and, in particular, its agenda to Light up and power Africa, the African Development Bank plans to reach 29.3 million people in African with electricity by 2020. The President of the Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, made this disclosure at the High Level Event on “New Way of Working: From Vision to Action-National, Regional and Global Dimensions” at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday. President Adesina said the Bank’s support last year alone provided 3.8 million Africans with access to electricity. With adequate financing, the AfDB expects to reach 29.3 million people with access to electricity between 2018 and 2020.

Lemigo Supermarket absorbs former Nakumatt employees in Kisumu

Lemigo Supermarket, a new retailer in Kisumu, has hired 20 former Nakumatt employees that had been rendered jobless after the struggling retailer’s Mega City branch was closed alongside 20 other outlets last year. Situated in Kondele in the lakeside city has opened its gates to the public with a commitment to creating effective promotional ideas. The supermarket, the brainchild of seven former employees of Nakumatt, was mooted seven years ago.

Number of NHIF claims drops following increased scrutiny

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) paid Ksh11.6 billion in claims for the six months to December from Ksh13.5 billion in the first half of 2017 as the organisation moved to crack down on hospitals making false submissions. In its latest financial report, the Fund revealed that it had saved Ksh1.9 billion after the crackdown. NHIF links the drop to increased scrutiny of claims.