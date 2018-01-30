Business highlights – January 30, 2018

African Development Bank to reach 29.3 million Africans with electricity by 2020
In line with its High 5 development priorities and, in particular, its agenda to Light up and power Africa, the African Development Bank plans to reach 29.3 million people in African with electricity by 2020. The President of the Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, made this disclosure at the High Level Event on “New Way of Working: From Vision to Action-National, Regional and Global Dimensions” at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday. President Adesina said the Bank’s support last year alone provided 3.8 million Africans with access to electricity. With adequate financing, the AfDB expects to reach 29.3 million people with access to electricity between 2018 and 2020.
Lemigo Supermarket absorbs former Nakumatt employees in Kisumu
Lemigo Supermarket, a new retailer in Kisumu, has hired 20 former Nakumatt employees that had been rendered jobless after the struggling retailer’s Mega City branch was closed alongside 20 other outlets last year. Situated in Kondele in the lakeside city has opened its gates to the public with a commitment to creating effective promotional ideas. The supermarket, the brainchild of seven former employees of Nakumatt, was mooted seven years ago.
Number of NHIF claims drops following increased scrutiny
The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) paid Ksh11.6 billion in claims for the six months to December from Ksh13.5 billion in the first half of 2017 as the organisation moved to crack down on hospitals making false submissions. In its latest financial report, the Fund revealed that it had saved Ksh1.9 billion after the crackdown. NHIF links the drop to increased scrutiny of claims.
KenInvest inks MOU with Oxford Business Group to boost private sector participation
Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Oxford Business Group (OBG) to monitor state initiatives aimed at boosting private sector participation in Kenya’s infrastructure. Under
Sports highlights – October 31 2017
Kenya national team to face Zambia following cancellation of Rwanda friendly The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced the cancellation of the national team’s friendly match against Rwanda’s Amavubi initially
Africa’s top scientists in move to solve global challenges as Next Einstein Forum announces 2017-2019 Fellows,
The Next Einstein Forum (NEF) has announced its second Fellows Class, 16 scientists, all under 42 years of age, who are solving Africa’s and the world’s challenges. An initiative of
