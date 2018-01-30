Afternoon sports highlights – January 30, 2018

Galatasaray Midfielder Badou Ndiaye set for Stoke move

Stoke City have agreed a fee of £15 million (Ksh2.2 billion) with Galatasaray for Midfielder Badou Ndiaye. Discussions are ongoing about the exact structure of payments in the deal and legal matters are still to be resolved. But Stoke’s bosses are hopeful the deal can be concluded early on Deadline Day, ahead of playing Watford later today.

Arsenal agree on Ksh8.6 billion deal to sign Borussia Dortmund Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have reached a £60 million (Ksh8.6 billion) agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to sources. Sky Sports News understands completion of the transfer is subject to Dortmund securing a replacement. The Gunners had an earlier bid rejected last week, with Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc stating they would only let the 28-year-old go if their demands were met.

Chelsea says Eden Hazard is too valuable to sell to Man City

Chelsea will refuse any bid from Manchester City for 27-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard – even if Pep Guardiola’s side offer to break the world record transfer fee of £200 million (Ksh28.9 billion). It emerged over the weekend that City, having missed out on Alexis Sánchez, are interested in Hazard and are ready to rival a summer bid from Real Madrid if the Belgian does not extend his contract.