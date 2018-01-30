Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Police release buses ferrying NASA supporters

Voi police chief Joseph Chesire has confirmed the release of three buses ferrying National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters to Uhuru Park. Chesire confirmed today that the buses were impounded at about midnight by police during a routine check. He stated that the vehicle operators had not complied with the requirement of having at least two drivers. Majority of the passengers were also found to be missing identification documents.

Anti riot officers withdraw from Uhuru Park ahead of planned inauguration

Anti-riot police officers who were spotted at Uhuru Park earlier this morning have been withdrawn. NASA leaders and supporters have been allowed to assemble at Uhuru Park for the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga.The decision was reportedly reached to avoid violent scenes as a result of confrontation with the police after NASA leaders insisted on swearing-in Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka at the historic park.

Nyali authorities arrest shisha smokers as crack down continues

Nyali authorities have arrested at least 20 people in Mombasa as the enforcement of the shisha ban continues. Police and county authorities apprehended them earlier today in Nyali area. Area police boss Christopher Rotich said the officers conducted operations at locations including Wild Waters, showground, Mamba Village and City Mall.

Business highlights

African leaders commit to elevate nutrition as driver for economic growth

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 29, 2018 – African leaders on Monday made a landmark commitment to remove nutrition-related barriers that prevent children and societies from realising their full potential. The leaders made the commitments at the launch of African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) − an initiative championed by the African Development Bank and the African Union Commission – in Addis Ababa, where they agreed to jointly overcome malnutrition and elevate nutrition as driver for economic growth and sustainable development. According to the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, stunted children today will lead to stunted economies tomorrow.

Africa aims for cheaper air travel with free market launch

Twenty-three African countries have signed on to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), which is intended to drive down airfares by allowing the airlines of signatory countries to freely access each others’ airports. Speaking at the unveiling of a monument marking the SAATM’s launch on the sidelines of the ongoing AU summit, Rwandan president and AU chairperson Paul Kagame said the market was important “for the overall development of the continent,” where international air links between many cities are expensive or non-existent.

Standard Gauge Railway freight service moves more than 1600 containers in January

Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Freight Services has so far moved over 1600 containers in January after it was officially launched January 2, 2018, according to the management at Kenya Railways which says the services are continuing in earnest. The move comes as the railways offered shippers a three-month promotion by halving its freight charges. The promotion that will run up to April 5, 2018, will see shippers charge Ksh25,000 to transport a 20-foot container and Ksh30,000 for a 40-foot container from the Inland Container Depot to Mombasa.

Sports highlights

Galatasaray Midfielder Badou Ndiaye set for Stoke move

Stoke City have agreed a fee of £15 million (Ksh2.2 billion) with Galatasaray for Midfielder Badou Ndiaye. Discussions are ongoing about the exact structure of payments in the deal and legal matters are still to be resolved. But Stoke’s bosses are hopeful the deal can be concluded early on Deadline Day, ahead of playing Watford later today.

Arsenal agree on Ksh8.6 billion deal to sign Borussia Dortmund Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have reached a £60 million (Ksh8.6 billion) agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to sources. Sky Sports News understands completion of the transfer is subject to Dortmund securing a replacement. The Gunners had an earlier bid rejected last week, with Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc stating they would only let the 28-year-old go if their demands were met.

Chelsea says Eden Hazard is too valuable to sell to Man City

Chelsea will refuse any bid from Manchester City for 27-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard – even if Pep Guardiola’s side offer to break the world record transfer fee of £200 million (Ksh28.9 billion). It emerged over the weekend that City, having missed out on Alexis Sánchez, are interested in Hazard and are ready to rival a summer bid from Real Madrid if the Belgian does not extend his contract.